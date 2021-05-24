Watertown’s boys and girls track and field teams finished second to Monona Grove in a triangular at Landsverk Field on Friday.
“We have talked with this year’s team about treasuring each opportunity to compete and performing to the best of our abilities,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said.
“Friday brought a unique and challenging opportunity as athletes competed through sometimes pouring rain on Senior Parents Night. They did a wonderful job competing well as they earned another 57 personal records or season bests.
“I respect this year’s seniors for sticking with track and field. Their commitment to this season shows how important it is to each of them to write a great final chapter to the athletic careers at WHS. They have done a very good job leading this year’s team by example and helping the younger athletes learn about this great sport. I appreciate their efforts and really look forward to what they and the rest of the team can do as we head to the end of May and into June.”
The Gosling boys lost a close battle, 88 to 75.
Jaret Boehm swept the throwing events, winning the shot put at 43 feet, 5 1/2 inches and the discus at 132-11.
Brandon Glaznap won the 100 in 12.04 seconds.
“Brandon is a soft-spoken, hard-working athlete that consistently strives to give his best effort each day,” Mertens said.
Josh Krueger won the 3,200 (10:41.64).
“Josh keeps chipping off time from his 3200-meter run PR,” Mertens said. “The mental focus that Josh needs to have to run a PR mostly by himself is impressive.”
Watertown won three relay events.
The 400 relay team of Glaznap, Christian Rhodes, Ben Gifford and Jonathan Kilps won in 45.53. The 800 relay team of Noah Gilbertsen, Alex Lueck, Aden Clark and Adam Eckert won in 1:41.22. The 1,600 relay team of Clark, Kilps, Gifford and Oliver Meyers won in 3:49.14.
Another mile relay team made up of Holden Thielke, Nathan Williams, Elijah Huff and Christopher Kitzhaber took second in 3:48.14. The 3,200 relay team of Jack Heier, Caden Rothschadl, Krueger and Huff took second in 9:17.22.
“We continue to focus on the development of our relays as we scored points in each relay,” Mertens said. “We are building depth and versatility among our sprinters and distance runners that allows greater flexibility within our lineup.”
Also placing second for the Goslings were Williams in the 400 (55.93), Kitzhaber in the 1,600 (4:44.79), Logan Fuchs in the 110 high hurdles (19.33), Caden Maas in the shot put (43-0), Glaznap in the triple jump (35-5) and James Babbs in the long jump (17-8).
Kitzhaber ran nearly a 10-second PR. Maas threw a nearly two-foot PR.
Lake Mills brought a limited squad and scored 20 points.
Kyle Popowski won the triple jump (37-4). Nathan Brzowski won the 110 high hurdles (19.31). Dylan Johnson took second in the 100 (12.17).
Watertown’s girls also finished second with a team score of 55 points.
Riley Quinn threw a season-best 37-11 to win the shot put. Quinn also took the discus with a winning throw of 112-11.
“Riley has been working through the rotational technique for shot put this season, but switched back the glide technique this week and through a significant season best, within a couple of inches of her PR,” Mertens said. “There is so much technique involved in successfully throwing shot put that most people do not realize. This was a great confidence booster for Riley.”
Teya Maas won the triple jump with a season-best effort of 34-3.
“She is continuing to make progress, improving one part of her jump and then another,” Mertens said. “She is getting closer to putting it all together.”
The 400 relay team of Katelyn Ivie, Emma Messerschmidt, Miah Nelson and Maas won in 53.46. The 800 relay team of Messerschmidt, Abby Gail Ready, Ivie and Maas also won in 1:54.15. Gretchen Roost won the 1,600 in 6:09.34.
Messerschmidt took second in the pole vault (8-6). Mikaylah Fessler placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.90). Emma Gilbertsen was second in the 800 (2:47.50). Alaena Tobin took second in the 1,600 (6:09.75). AbbyGail Ready was second in the 100 (14.32).
The 1,600 relay team of Miah Nelson, Katelyn Evie, Maas and Rae Heier finished second in 4:39.54. The 3,200 relay team of Sofia Olson, Eva Wickboldt, Julia Ostermann and Sophie Sullivan took second in 13:20.27.
Mertens offered some other thoughts on his senior athletes.
"Nathan Williams continues to do a great job in the 400 meters," Mertens said. "Nathan enjoys running fast and it shows in the intensity in which he runs the 400 meters.
"Christopher Kitzhaber ran a nearly 10-second PR in the 1600 meter run. We have really begun to see improvements in Chris’ speed at shorter distances and that is translating to faster times in his distance races as well.
"Senior Holden Thielke finished 7th, dropping 18 seconds off his PR. Thielke, Williams, and Kitzhaber were also part of our second place 4x400 meter relay. Senior Jonah Seibel ran 6:39.45 to finish 11th.
"Senior Jack Heier finished 4th in a time of 11:47.80. Heier and Krueger teamed up with Caden Rothschadl and Elijah Huff to finish second in the 4x800 meter relay.
"Jonathon Kilps tied his personal record to finish third in pole vault. Jonathon is another soft-spoken, hard-working athlete that is always asking about how he can improve. I am happy to see him find success in pole vault and the relays this week. Senior Matthew Butz finished 5th in pole vault with a jump of 9-6.
"Senior Ayden Thomas finished 7th in triple jump in a jump of 31’ 3.5”.
"Senior Miles Quandt finished 9th in high jump clearing 4’ 10”.
"Emma Gilbertsen finished second in the 800 meter run and came back 2.5-second PR to lead off one of our 4x400 meter relays.
"Gretchen Roost did a great job of leading much of the 1600 meter run to win in a 2.5-second PR.
"Emma Messerschmidt did a great job being part of the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays and finishing second in the pole vault.
Mertens offered several additional thoughts on the underclassmen as well.
"Freshman Nicholas Grover finished third in both the 100 meters and 200 meters," Mertens said. "I do not know if Nick really understands how good that he can be in track and field. He has a lot to learn and areas to improve, but he is just scratching the surface on what he can do.
"James Babbs and Christian Rhodes have been developing in the long jump and I look forward to seeing what each of them can do as they improve their technique.
"AbbyGail Ready has been consistently dropping time throughout the season. Her sprint technique has improved significantly since the beginning of the season. There are still things that we have to work on, but we are excited by her progress."
Lake Mills scored 15 points. Two L-Cats placed second — Kenzie Nielsen in the 200 (28.98) and Sydney Burling in the 400 (1:10.61).
Team scores — boys: Monona Grove 88, Watertown 75, Lake Mills 20
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 112, Watertown 55, Lake Mills 15
