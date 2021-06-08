HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien’s hat trick led Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Mayville in the annual Kickin’ for a Cure game on Monday.
Collien scored off an assist from Tristin Bischoff in the 14th minute to start the scoring. Bischoff played a ball from the middle over the defense and Collien ran onto it, took two solid touches and poked the ball into the right corner of the net.
In the 24th minute, Collien scored off assists from Lydia VandeBerg and keeper Jadyn Huncosky.
Huncosky sent a long punt which bounced past midfield and Lydia touched it ahead to Collien and she raced past the defense and knocked a low shot to corner from 6 yards out.
Collien earned her hat trick off another assist by Bischoff in the 66th minute.
Bischoff took a corner kick from the left side and send a high lofting kick. Collien timed it perfectly, using her head and sending a hard shot to the near post.
Alena Beisbier capped the scoring in the 79th minute off an assist from Natasha Kutz.
Kutz sent a cross from the right side which got through the defense and Beisbier was on the left post to finish a hard one to shot to the corner.
"We had a huge crowd supporting our Kickin for the Cure Fundraisier tonight and we honored some very important people at halftime who have had to face a tough battle in the fight against Cancer,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"They showed us what true heart and determination is all about. This season we are supporting Janet Schommer in her battle. She is the grandmother of HD United players Alena and Aliva Beisbier. I was extremely proud of my team for their efforts tonight, we passed the ball very well and it was so awesome to finish the regular season without a loss.
"The defense was again outstanding earning their ninth shutout in 11 games. We have scored 56 goals this year and only given up three. That is quite an impressive regular season. Rylie Collien had a at trick tonight and Tristin Bischoff had two assists. Alena Beisbier had a great goal and Natasha Kutz and Lydia VandeBerg also added assists. I can’t say enough about the effort this team gives each game and their willingness to give all they have for their team. I am a very lucky coach.
This game was the perfect way to end the regular season. Everyone played well and contributed to the victory.
Hustisford/Dodgeland earned the No. 1 seed entering the Division 4 playoffs and will host a regional championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
HD United 4, Mayville 0
Mayville 0 0 — 0
Husty/Dodge 2 2 — 4
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 13:25
HD — Collien (VandeBerg, Huncosky) 23:42
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 65:52
HD — Beisbier (Kutz) 78:56
Shots — HD 21, M 4
Saves — HD (Huncosky 4), M (Kondrad 14)
