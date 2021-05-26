Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes watched his infield getting eaten up by another ground ball and could only shake his head.
“I see Washington Park hasn’t changed,” Schwantes said.
The former Gosling is all too familiar with the hassles his alma mater’s infield can present. Fort’s infielders made some nice plays on the day, but the ones they missed allowed Watertown to come away with a 7-0 Badger South win on Tuesday.
Watertown (6-6, 6-5 in conference) entered the game in an offensive funk, and didn’t exactly break out of it. But the Goslings only needed to put the ball play and good things happened during a three-run rally in the second inning and a four-run rally in the sixth.
Brady Martin led off the second inning rally with a walk and Ayden Schauer moved him over with an infield hit. Nathan Duvernell grounded into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error allowed Martin to score and Schauer to take third.
John Clifford drove in Schauer with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-0. Duvernell stole two bases and scored on Nathan Kehl’s infield single to make it a three-run game.
Martin got things started again in the sixth with another ground ball single to the third base side. Schauer collected his second hit of the game on a line drive single to left and Duvernell walked to load the bases.
That was all for starter Ryan Schoenherr, who allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.
Reliever James Vander Mause struck out Clifford for the second out, and looked to get out of the inning with no damage when Connor Lehman hit a ground ball to the second base side.
But a throwing error allowed two runs to score. Duvernell later scored on a wild pitch and Kehl capped off the rally with an RBI single to left to drive in Lehman.
Damon Lee earned the complete-game decision on exactly 100 pitches, allowing no runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Lee only allowed five hits in a loss to Oregon last week, but the hits he did give up came with runners on base and they hurt. This time around, it was Lee winning those battles as Fort Atkinson (5-13, 3-8) stranded seven.
“Damon Lee did a great job tonight working the complete game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We still need to clean up some things defensively, but thought we had better at-bats tonight. It was great to see the kids bounce back after a tough stretch for us.”
Kehl and Taylor Walter each had two hits to help the Goslings snap a five-game losing streak. Nolan Jensen had two of Fort’s five hits.
Watertown travels to Jones Park for the rematch with Fort on Thursday.
WATERTOWN 7, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Watertown 030 004 X — 7 7 2
WP: Lee
LP: Schoenherr
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Heagney 4-0-1-0, Brost 2-0-0-0, Partoll 1-0-0-0, Schoenherr 2-0-0-0, Rueth 3-0-1-0, Vander Mause 3-0-0-0, Sayre 0-0-0-0, Jensen 3-0-2-0, Burnett 2-0-0-0, Kucken 1-0-0-0, Aarstad 1-0-0-0, Hartwig 2-0-1-0, Kloster 0-0-0-0, Carlson 0-0-0-0 Totals 26-0-5-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-0-2-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Martin 2-2-1-0, Schauer 3-2-2-0, Duvernell 2-2-0-1, Clifford 2-0-0-1, Lehman 3-1-0-0, Kehl 3-0-2-2, Pfeifer 0-0-0-0 Totals 24-7-7-4
Pitching — HO: Schoenherr (FA) 6 in 5.1, Vander Mause (FA) 1 in 0.2, Lee (W) 5 in 7. R: Schönherr (FA) 6, Vander Mause (FA) 1, Lee (W) 0. SO: Schoenherr (FA) 4, Vander Mause (FA) 1, Lee (W) 6. BB: Schoenherr (FA) 2, Vander Mause (FA) 0, Lee (W) 1.
