Eagles beaten by Blue Devils

EVANSVILLE — Evansville held Jefferson to just 16 second-half points as the Blue Devils earned a 56-42 Rock Valley Conference victory Monday at home.

Jefferson’s Braden McGraw led all scorers with 14 points, while Ryan Thompson led Evansville (3-1, 2-0) with a team-high 13 points.

Jefferson moved to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Rock Valley standings with the loss.

EVANSVILLE 56, JEFFERSON 42

Jefferson 26 16 — 42

Evansville 33 23 — 56

JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — McGraw 6 0-0 14; Martin 3 0-0 6; Phillips 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 6; Steies 1 0-0 2; Butina 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 2-5 42.

EVANSVILLE — Maves 1 0-0 3; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Geske 1 2-4 5; Miller 3 2-5 9; Bisch 2 0-0 6; Stencel 4 0-0 8; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Howlett 1 0-0 2; Severson 2 2-2 6; Thompson 5 3-4 13. Totals 20 9-17 56.

3-point goals: J 4 (McGraw, Hoffman), E 5 (Maves, Geske, Miller, Bosch 2). Total fouls: J 16, E 15.

