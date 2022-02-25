Brodhead whips Eagles, clinches RVC title Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Brodhead won the Rock Valley Conference boys basketball title outright with an 84-54 win at Jefferson on Thursday in a conference and regular-season finale for both teams.The Cardinals (18-6, 15-3 RVC) got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Owen Leifker, 21 points from senior forward Josiah Engen and 13 by senior forward Gage Boegli.For the Eagles (1-23, 1-17), senior guard Braden McGraw and Tyler Schroedl scored 11 points apiece. Senior guard David Neitzel and senior forward Aiden Devine chipped in six points each.The 13th-seeded Eagles travel to play fourth-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54Brodhead 44 40 — 84Jefferson 29 25 — 54Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts) — Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 0-2 21, Vondra 4 1-1 9, Leifker 10 0-0 22, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Boegli 4 3-5 13, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 0 2-2 2. Totals 36 6-10 84.Jefferson — Kammer 2 0-0 4, McGraw 5 0-2 11, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Deblare 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 4 1-1 11, Strasburg 2 0-0 5, Devine 3 0-0 6, Butina 1 3-3 5. Totals 22 4-6 54.3-point goals — B (Leifker 2, Engen 1, Bockhop 1, Boegli 2) 6; J (Schroedl 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw 1, Strasburg 1) 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Thomas R. Hundt Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigating death related to car crash Eli O. Dornfeld Falcons finally beat Lourdes in first place showdown Lisa Luise (Nass) Abel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-25
