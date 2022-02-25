JEFFERSON — Brodhead won the Rock Valley Conference boys basketball title outright with an 84-54 win at Jefferson on Thursday in a conference and regular-season finale for both teams.

The Cardinals (18-6, 15-3 RVC) got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Owen Leifker, 21 points from senior forward Josiah Engen and 13 by senior forward Gage Boegli.

For the Eagles (1-23, 1-17), senior guard Braden McGraw and Tyler Schroedl scored 11 points apiece. Senior guard David Neitzel and senior forward Aiden Devine chipped in six points each.

The 13th-seeded Eagles travel to play fourth-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54

Brodhead 44 40 — 84

Jefferson 29 25 — 54

Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts) — Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 0-2 21, Vondra 4 1-1 9, Leifker 10 0-0 22, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Boegli 4 3-5 13, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 0 2-2 2. Totals 36 6-10 84.

Jefferson — Kammer 2 0-0 4, McGraw 5 0-2 11, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Deblare 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 4 1-1 11, Strasburg 2 0-0 5, Devine 3 0-0 6, Butina 1 3-3 5. Totals 22 4-6 54.

3-point goals — B (Leifker 2, Engen 1, Bockhop 1, Boegli 2) 6; J (Schroedl 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw 1, Strasburg 1) 6.

