Fall River edges Johnson Creek, 1-0
Kevin Wilson
May 20, 2022

FALL RIVER — Eli Schultz-Wiersma tossed a two-hit shutout in Fall River's 1-0 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek on Thursday.

Fall River (9-7, 7-7 in conference) scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Andrew Tavs had the game-winning RBI for the Pirates.

Dylan Bredlow went the distance in defeat for Johnson Creek (12-8, 9-5), allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over 6-plus innings.

Ian Heald had two hits including a double for the Bluejays, who host Belleville in a doubleheader on Saturday.

FALL RIVER 1, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Fall River 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

WP: Schultz-Wiersma
LP: Bredlow

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow 6-3-1-1-10-2), FR (Schultz-Wiersma 7-2-0-0-5-1)

Leading hitters — JC (I. Heald 2x3, 2B), FR (Tavs 2x4)
