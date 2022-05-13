WEST BEND — Watertown’s boys tennis team edged former Little Ten rival West Bend East 4-3 on Thursday.
“This is a phenomenal result against a really solid team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We showed some impressive physical and mental toughness in this match, battling the heat in some very tight matches. These guys are a blast to coach, and do such a great job of supporting each other. We are excited for the next couple of weeks.”
Dylan Geske cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Jackson Barta pulled out a 6-3, 1-6, 11-9 victory at No. 4 singles.
“Jackson had to really dig deep to pull out this win,” Dobbins said. “The tiebreak was so competitive, and very high level tennis. He didn’t have his best game today, but the fight he showed was incredible. He covers so much court and picks smart times to attack the net. He is built for those moments. A great result for him.”
At No. 1 doubles, Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke also won a super tiebreaker.
“That’s a big time win for Jake and Eli,” Dobbins said. “They played really smart doubles and did a great job of not letting East play to their strengths. I’m really impressed by the way they bounced back after a tough second set. I love their energy and positive attitude in these close matches.”
At No. 3 doubles, Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks earned the team’s third super tiebreaker win of the day.
“Hats off to Gavin and Jameson,” Dobbins said. “They lost a close first set, but did a great job regrouping and picking up their intensity. They got more aggressive and started closing the net when they could. They have such a steady demeanor no matter what the score is.”
Watertown hosts another former Little Ten rival when Hartford comes to town on Monday.
