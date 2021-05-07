GREENDALE — The Lake Mills softball team won the first game of a nonconference doubleheader at Martin Luther on Friday 2-0 before an 8-4 loss in the finale.
Senior Taylor Roughen's outstanding pitching continued in the opener. She tossed seven shutout innings of five-hit ball, striking out 15 while not permitting any walks and throwing a strike 88 percent of the time to earn the decision.
Roughen, who went 2-for-3, helped her own cause with a bases-loaded single to left with one out in the third to make it 1-0. After Roughen struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning, Syd Schwartz led off the fourth with a single and scored on an RBI base knock by Taylor Wollin.
Martin Luther did threaten in the seventh, loading the bases with one down after three singles. Hannah Moesch then grounded to Roughen, who threw home for a force out and a Yaleiza Rodriguez strikeout made it final.
Ellie Evenson was 2-for-3 with a double.
In the second game, Avery Chilson allowed three earned on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings and was saddled with the loss.
The Spartans scored five times on three hits in the third before Ava Hoppert and Abby Hafemann each homered in a three-run fifth.
Lake Mills leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz went 2-for-3 and had half the team's hits as the L-Cats took advantage of a pair of errors to plate four runs in the fifth.
Lake Mills travels to face Randolph on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKE MILLS 2, MARTIN LUTHER 0
Lake Mills 001 100 0 — 2 9 0
Martin Luther 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-5-0-0-15-0); ML: Plewa (L; 7-9-2-2-5-1).
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 2x3 (2B), Roughen 2x3; ML: Hafemann 2x3.
Second game
MARTIN LUTHER 8, LAKE MILLS 4 (5)
Lake Mills 000 04 — 4 4 1
Martin Luther 005 03 — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Chilson (L; 4.1-7-8-3-2-2), Roughen (0.2-1-0-0-1-0); ML: Bruton (W; 5-4-4-1-4-2).
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3; ML: Hafemann 2x3 (HR, 2BI, 2R), Hoppert (HR, 2BI), Janetzke 2x3 (2BI), Plewa 2x3, Brzycki (2B).
