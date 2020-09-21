LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team had to wait an additional few weeks in this pandemic-altered season to play its first game on the turf field at LMHS.
The L-Cats seemed to be right at home, scoring three times in the first 30 minutes, en route to a 5-2 Capitol Conference victory over Luther Prep on Monday.
"We need to put together 90 complete minutes, something that has yet to happen in this young season," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "What’s really disappointing is the amount of unforced turnovers which are just shooting us in the foot. We need to clean up our game if we want to beat teams like Lake Mills."
Senior forward John Wilke scored unassisted in the 10th minute, swiftly beating four defenders on the play, and on a penalty kick in the 29th minute. Senior forward Drew Stoddard also scored twice, unassisted in both the 25th minute and 86th minute, for the L-Cats. Stoddard's first goal was on a through pass that Luther Prep wasn't able to clear.
Luther Prep (2-2-0, 2-1 in conference) grabbed some momentum when senior midfielder Owen Ernest scored from 40 yards out, lofting a shot over the goalie, to make it 3-1 right before halftime.
Owen Heiman, a junior midfielder, cut into the lead again by cleaning up a bouncing ball around the 18' box in the 48th minute.
The L-Cats (1-1, 1-0) scored the final two goals to earn a victory in their league opener, outshooting LPS 18-7.
The Phoenix host Kenosha Christian Life today at 4:30 p.m.
The L-Cats play at Luther Prep on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 5,
LUTHER PREP 2
Luther Prep 1 1 -- 2
Lake Mills 3 2 -- 5
LM -- Wilke, 9:36
LM -- Stoddard, 24:04
LM -- Wilke (Penalty Kick), 28:14
LPS -- Ernest, 43:19
LPS -- Heiman, 47:14
LM -- #8, 49:14
LM -- Stoddard, 85:14.
