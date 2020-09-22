LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated Portage 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in a nonconference match at LMHS on Tuesday.
Junior Ava Belling had a team-high eight kills and junior Katie Borchert tallied seven for the L-Cats (2-5).
Junior Sydney Lewellin registered 18 assists and a team co-leading eight digs. Junior Olivia Karlen also had eight digs.
Junior Katelyn Kitsembel and Lewellin each served four aces while seniors Katie Palmer and Kayla Will had two blocks.
The L-Cats host Edgewood on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
