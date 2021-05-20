POYNETTE -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team kept pace near the top of the Capitol North standings with a 6-2 road victory over Poynette on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-4, 5-2 Capitol) scored twice in the first, adding three more in the second to pull ahead 5-0. Lakeside is tied with Luther Prep in league play. Both teams are half-game behind Columbus, which is 5-1.
"Lakeside hit the ball hard and often in this one with a total of 12 hits," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. "Everyone in the order had a hit today. Unfortunately, we made some errors on the basepaths and left too many runners stranded."
Senior starter Ian Olszewski earned the victory, throwing a complete-game five-hitter. He struck out two, walked two and allowed one earned.
Brock Schneider and Olszewski had consecutive two-out run-scoring singles in the first. Nate Yaroch, who was 3-for-3, singled home a run in the second. Nathan Chesterman's two-RBI double to left made it 5-0.
Riley Schmidt went 2-for-4, Tyler Marty doubled and Calvin Murray tripled. Marty stole a base and scored twice.
The Warriors host Marshall today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 2
Lakeside Luth. 230 010 0 — 6 12 2
Poynette 002 000 0 — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Olszewski (W; 7-5-2-1-2-2); P: Rodewan (L; 4.2-11-6-6-0-2), McCormick (2.1-1-0-0-0-2).
Leading hitters — LL: Yaroch 3x3, Schmidt 2x4, Murray (3B), Chesterman (2B), Marty (2B); P: Hanson 2x3.
