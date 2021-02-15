RANDOLPH — Sophomore forward Corey Buwalda led all scorers with 31 points as top-seeded Randolph beat third-seeded Dodgeland 67-29 in a Division 4 regional championship game on Saturday.

Dodgeland ended the season with a 12-9 record.

RANDOLPH 67,

DODGELAND 29

Dodgeland 15 14 — 29

Randolph 45 22 — 67

Friday’s result

DODGELAND 51, OZAUKEE 45

OZAUKEE — Bria Cramer scored 11 points to lead third-seeded Dodgeland to a 51-45 upset of Ozaukee in a Division 4 regional final on Friday.

Adrianne Bader poured in nine of her 10 points in the second half and added nine rebounds. Miranda Firari added all 10 of her points in the second half and finished with six steals. Jenna Hodgson grabbed nine rebounds. Mya Schreier added eight points.

The Trojans won at the foul line, finishing 13-of-22 compared to just 2-of-14 for Ozaukee (10-11).

DODGELAND 51, OZAUKEE 45

Dodgeland 17 34 — 51

Ozaukee 24 21 — 45

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Schreier 3 0-0 8, Peplinski 1 0-2 2, Knueppel 2 0-1 6, Firari 3 3-3 10, Cramer 3 2-2 11, Hodgson 1 2-2 4, Bader 2 6-12 10 Totals 15 13-22 51

Ozaukee (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Miller 3 0-2 6, Klas 4 0-3 10, Uhlenberg 5 1-3 11, C. Miller 1 1-2 3, Ernies 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Welker 2 0-2 5, Karmison 1 0-0 2, Geis 2 0-2 4 Totals 20 2-14 45

Three-point goals — D (Schreier 2, Knueppel 2, Firari 1, Cramer 3), O (Klas 2, Welker 1)

Total fouls — D 13, O 18

Fouled out — O (N. Miller)

Load comments