Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Horicon/Hustisford to town for Senior Night and Parents Night on Friday at 7 p.m. for a Capitol Conference game.
The L-Cats (6-2, 5-1 Capitol) can clinch a share of the Capitol title with a victory and would win the league outright if Columbus loses to Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills, which won the league title for the first time since 1988 in 2019 the last time a full conference slate was played, is playing its best football down the stretch, and finding ways to win, pushing its unbeaten streak to five with a come-from-behind 27-20 decision against Lodi last week. The team has trailed in the fourth quarter or overtime in five of its league games but has a 4-1 record in those outings.
“Defensively the key will be playing all four quarters,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We have a pretty good football team if we play for four quarters. The last couple games we have been playing for two. We’ve been able to get it done at the end, but we have to play for four quarters from here forward.
“The defense has been rock solid, but we give up 2-4 explosive plays and that can’t happen. Offensively, we are looking for quarterback Caden Belling to be a manager of the game. We want to establish the run game at the line of scrimmage.”
Husticon (0-8, 0-6) has been outscored 215-33 this season while the L-Cats have a 113-112 edge in point differential this season.
“Give credit to their coaching staff over there,” Huber said. “Shannon (Mueller) has them ready to go every week. On film they are playing around. They are a little undersized, but they don’t show quit. They don’t quit on reps no matter if they are up or down. We have seen three, four and five man fronts on defense. The Horicon/Hustisford offense has also shown to be very multi dimensional.”
LAKESIDE
at COLUMBUS
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team closes the regular season at conference-co-leading Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park.
The Warriors (4-4, 4-2 Capitol) have won back-to-back games while the Cardinals (7-1, 5-1) are unbeaten this season aside from a week four forfeit loss to Walworth Big Foot.
Columbus tailback Colton Brunell has 1,127 rushing yards on 141 attempts, averaging eight yards per tote along with 18 touchdowns. Andrew Pfeffer also averages eight yards per try, amassing 576 ground yards and nine scores on 72 carries.
“They run it a lot, primarily between the tackles,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our front six will have to be very physical and very disciplined.
“The keys for us seldom change from opponent to opponent. We have to be able to stop the run, and we have to be able to run the ball effectively.”
Lakeside, which is tied with Lodi for third place in the league, will be facing a 3-4 defense.
“They really fly to the ball,” Bauer said. “Their three-man front and two middle linebackers are very impressive.”
The Warriors are yet certain who will be under center as sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna left injured in the first half of last week’s win over Horicon/Hustisford. Jameson Schmidt and Nate Yaroch split reps in Mlsna’s absence.
Division 4 sixth-ranked Columbus, which is tied with Lake Mills atop the standings, can clinch a share of the league crown with a victory.
EAST TROY
at JEFFERSON
Jefferson’s football team looks to send off its four-year players in style on Senior Night versus East Troy on Friday at 7 p.m. for an RVC game at JHS.
The Eagles (5-2, 4-2 conference) have won three straight and are right on the cusp, one would assume, of getting a high enough seed to host a Level 1 game next week.
The Trojans (2-6, 2-4) will be playing mostly for pride, needing a victory and a special invitation from the WIAA to extend their season.
East Troy has used Ryan Weed and a few others under center this season. Weed threw three touchdowns, two interceptions in a 25-7 win over Whitewater last week.
“We’ll prepare for more scheme than personnel even with multiple guys at quarterback,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said.
“East Troy lines up in a double wing formation. It’s different from what we do. They like to run the fullback who is lined up a little deeper. They’ll fake off that and the quarterback will run around the edge. They play action off of that too. We have even seen a shotgun formation and guys spread out on film. We have to be ready for both.
“They like tight formations because it allows the quarterback to get out on the bootleg and get edges. They have had success doing that. We have to have our defensive ends and linebackers to do their jobs and not be fooled. We need to be ready for the quarterback to come at us.”
The Trojans are likely to show an odd man front on defense.
“They will be packed up at the line,” Gee said. “Except them to be in an odd front and cover lanes where we want to run power. Our approach will be the same. Establish plays we like and when other things open up to take advantage of them. They will be aggressive with some twists and throwing guys at us.”
Jefferson’s 18-player senior class has been the backbone of the program for several years, a group that Gee has watched play since elementary school.
“This is a very big senior class and a special group for me with my son Andrew a part of the team,” Gee said.
“These are guys I’ve watched play double wing from fourth grade on up. For me personally, there will be mixed emotions. Very proud of these guys but it could be their last time playing in front of the home fans. We’ll look to play our best and come up with a win, approaching this as the last time we’ll be at home this season and make sure we do it right.”
DEERFIELD at JOHNSON CREEK
Johnson Creek (5-3, 3-3 Trailways) closes out the regular season against Deerfield (3-6, 2-4) in a matchup featuring great skill talent.
Bluejays sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow has 1,147 passing yards and 479 rushing yards on the season.
Deerfield quarterback Tommy Lees has 1,406 passing yards and 633 rushing yards. His preferred targets are receiving Collin Klade (481 yards) and Dayton Lasack (446).
They run spread stuff,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Tommy Lees is a good quarterback. He likes to get to the edge. They’ve got some athletes.
“This is probably the most athletic team (Deerfield coach Derek Sweger) has had over there. He’s had some tough luck with injuries and COVID stuff, but this is a much improved Deerfield squad than what we’ve seen and the kids always play hard for him.”
Deerfield runs a 43 college defense, but may show a 42 look when the Bluejays come out in a spread formation.
WATERLOO
at PARDEEVILLE
The battle for third place in the Eastern Suburban Conference pits Waterloo (7-2, 4-2 in conference) against Pardeeville (5-3, 4-2) in the latest meeting in a storied rivalry.
The Pirates feature the league’s leading rusher in senior Eugene Wolff (1,358 yards) and receiver in sophomore Trevor Firari (453 yards) and second leading quarterback in sophomore Cal Hush in terms of passing yardage (885).
The Bulldogs counter with Devin Seth (434 passing), running backs Derek Lindert (780 rushing, 178 receiving) and Hayden Guenther (478 rushing) and receiver Dylan Lancelle (213 receiving).
DODGELAND at PALMYRA-EAGLE
The battle of winless teams in the ESC features a contrast in the styles.
Senior running back Caden Brugger has 588 rushing yards on the season for the Trojans (0-8, 0-6 ESC). Chance Scheel has 799 passing yards for the Panthers (0-8, 0-6 ESC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.