CAMBRIDGE — Stephen Scheel took control just before the halfway point of the Serenity Concepts 50 lap Late Model main event and hung on to secure the victory. The Lake Mills pilot now as two feature wins on the season, with only two more weeks of point racing left to determine the 2020 champions.
Aaron Wilke and Billy Baumeister paced the field to green with Wilke grabbing the early lead on the opening lap.
Pat Richgels followed up to second with Chris Chenoweth in third. The yellow flag waved on lap six for a melee in turn three. Wilke and Richgels led the field back to green with Wilke once again taking control of the top spot.
Richgels fell back into a battle for second with Stephen Scheel, after Scheel moved past Chenoweth on the restart. Scheel got by Richgels for second on lap 14, setting his sights on the leader.
Scheel began to peek to the low side of Wilke while Shaun Scheel and Jason Erickson lurked behind them. On lap 20 Stephen Scheel drew even and moved past Wilke to take over the lead. Erickson followed under Wilke to move into second while Shaun Scheel also followed into third. .
Another caution slowed the pace on lap 27 when contact between Shaun Scheel and Michael Erickson occurred while racing for the third position. Both drivers were forced to restart in the rear with Stephen Scheel and Erickson lining up side by side at the front.
As racing resumed, Scheel moved back out front alone with Erickson in second and Dale Nottestad challenging in third. Scheel maintained his advantage through the checkers to claim the win while Erickson held off Nottestad’s advances to finish second.
Seth Reamer was fourth with Shaun Scheel rebounding to finish fifth.
Mayville’s Josh Madell captured the 35 lap Serenity Concepts Sportsman feature event.
Collin Tomlinson and Craig Henning opened the action battling for the lead from the front row. After an early caution on lap three, the duo led the field back to green once again, this time with Henning taking control of the top spot.
Behind him, Tomlinson fell into a three wide fight for second between Madell and Adam Schook.
The move resulted in a caution as Tomlinson got crossed up and collected fellow competitors on the front stretch. Henning and Madell paced the field back to racing with Madell firing into the lead on the restart. Bobby Selsing Jr followed up to second and began to shadow the new leader.
Mark and Tyler Deporter made their way into the top four as they tried to continue forward. Tyler Deporter moved up to third on lap 21 and began to apply pressure to Selsing in second. After slight contact entering turn one on lap 25, Deporter moved past Selsing to secure the second spot. But Madell was already well on his way to the checkers to pick up the win. Tyler Deporter was second followed by Selsing, Mark Deporter and Jason Thoma.
International point leader, Tyler Deschaine of Janesville, added to his lead by winning his 20 lap feature event. Merek Pankow and Keith Bell led the field to green with Pankow clearing for the top spot on lap four. Neil Higgins followed up to second with Josh Rusch in close pursuit. The caution waved on lap eight for an incident on the front stretch.
The restart saw Higgins and Pankow on the front row with Higgins moving out front as racing resumed. Rusch followed into second with Kyle Stark close behind. Rusch got by Higgins for the leading, bringing Stark along again on lap ten. On lap 11, Stark moved to the inside of Rusch, looking for the lead. Before the completion of the circuit, Rusch fell off the pace as his machine slowed to a stop in turn two to force the second caution of the race.
Stark and Nick Schmidt made up the front row on the restart with Stark moving back out front alone. But lap 13 saw Stark begin to encounter some issues, forcing him to fall off the pace. Schmidt and Deschaine emerged in the battle for the lead with Deschaine claiming the position on lap 15. Deschaine ran the remaining five laps out front on his way to the win. Schmidt finished second followed by Josh Marx, Mark English and Higgins.
Brodhead’s Ryan Oetzel scored the win in the 20 lap Bandit feature event. Brandon Johnson took the early lead on lap one as Oetzel quickly scurried up to second. On lap four, Oetzel drove to the outside of Johnson as they launched a battle for the lead. Oetzel eventually cleared for the point on lap eight. Caution on lap 13 slowed the action with Oetzel and Johnson leading the field back to green for the restart.
Oetzel recleared for the top spot while Johnson tried to hold off Nick Newton for second. Newton got by Johnson with Chris Gottschalk following into third. But Oetzel ran the final laps unchallenged to pick up the feature win with Newton finishing second and Gottschalk third. Johnson came home fourth with Kyle Riedner rounding out the top five.
Aaron Moyer of West Bend claimed another 25 lap Legends feature win as he looks to secure the division championship once more.
Mike Storkson led early from the front row with Dillon SChwanback quickly up to second. Schwanbeck moved up behind the leader as Moyer charged into third on lap seven. Schwanbeck dispatched of Storkson on lap ten, with Moyer following suit four laps later. Ethan Ross motored up to join the battle at the front on lap 15. Just as Moyer made his move on the leader, the yellow waved to slow the pace.
Schwanbeck and Moyer led the pack back to racing with Schwanbeck moving back out front. Ross slipped by Moyer in the process to move into second. But Moyer gathered his mount and took second back from Ross on lap 21. Moyer moved up behind Schwanbeck, drawing even on lap 22. A lap later, Moyer was out front alone and charging to the checkers to get the win. Schwanbeck settled for second followed by Ross, James Lynch and Kenny Storkson.
Alex Hartwig of Portage claimed the 15 lap Bandolero feature event. Collin Murphy led lap one from the pole with Tucker Bodendorfer up to second. After a caution on lap four, Bodendorfer claimed the point with Laney Osborne up to second. Another yellow on lap five set up Bodendorfer and Osborne at the front for the restart.
Osborne moved into command as racing resumed with Hartwig in her tracks for second. After another caution on lap eight, Osborne led the way back to green followed closely by Hartwig. On the restart, Hartwig dove under Osborne as they raced off turn four. Hartwig cleared into turn three on the next lap, charging away to the checkers for the win. Osborne finished second with Bodendorfer, Anna Price and Keagan Benz completing the top five.
Next Saturday, September 5 is Jenson Plumbing Night as well as Kid’s Bike Night with time trials at 5pm and racing at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
