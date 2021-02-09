Onward and upward.
Junior forward Grace Schmidt scored a game-high 28 points and the third-seeded Luther Prep girls basketball team defeated sixth-seeded Poynette 59-44 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at LPS on Tuesday.
The Phoenix closed the first half with a 29-7 run, using fullcourt pressure to wreak havoc and create easy scores.
“We brought up our press. They beat us one time down the court on a long ball pass. Otherwise, the girls did a good job smothering them on the fullcourt press,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We got a five count, forced turnovers and picked up some steals which helped us build the halftime lead.
“Happy the way the girls came up, got tips and forced jumpballs. We did a nice job sharing the ball in transition to build the lead.”
Schmidt, the state’s fourth-leading scorer at 25.8 points per game, scored 19 in the first stanza, connecting on two of the team’s five first-half 3-pointers.
“She’s a special kind of player,” Schroeder said. “She got out in front on the fastbreak and converted on that. In the first half especially the girls did a nice job rotating the ball and feeding the ball inside to Grace. The fact we also hit five 3s in the first half forced them to spread out a little bit and cover us on the perimeter. That gave Grace more room to work on the inside. She played a great game. Happy the way the girls played around her played too.”
Junior forward Taylor Zellmer added nine points, senior guard Grace Kieselhorst had eight and junior forward Lauren Paulsen finished with seven.
“Happy with the way Grace Kieselhorst played in the first half,” Schroeder said. “She knocked down two 3s, got to the line and did a nice job distributing the ball. When Lauren got two quick fouls and had to sit the last 10 minutes of the first half, other girls came in and worked the ball around. It was good team basketball.”
Luther Prep (10-5) extended its lead to as many as 23 in the second half and never led by less than 14.
The Phoenix have won back-to-back games and eight of their last 10.
“When we have scorers going to the hoop and sinking shots that opens up our offense,” Schroeder said. “Happy the way the girls have been playing. We’ve been shooting the ball well and being aggressive with our offense.”
Luther Prep’s run started roughly eight minutes into the first half when Grace Kieselhorst hit a 3-pointer on a feed from Schmidt. Schmidt hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored inside before Zellmer finished off a 3-point play with LPS ahead 26-18 and 6 minutes, 15 seconds to play before the break.
Grace Kieselhorst then knocked down a 3-pointer on an inbound set play. After that, Anna Kieselhorst grabbed an offensive board, dribbled baseline and hit a midrange jumper. Zellmer had a pair of steals and Schmidt hit four free throws late in the half as the momentum built.
The Phoenix advance to face second-seeded Marshall in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to be played at Cambridge High School.
“We’re going to have to come out and play solid defense,” Schroeder said of keys against the Cardinals. “They are well-coached and experienced. They have been deep in the playoffs, especially their senior girls. We’re well aware of the caliber of team we’re going against. We’re going to have to play excellent defense and execute on offense.”
LUTHER PREP 59, POYNETTE 44
Poynette 22 22 — 44
Luther Prep 39 20 — 59
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ripp 1 0-0 2; Reddeman 4 2-2 10; Walters 4 1-2 13; Chadwick 3 1-2 8; Wakefield 1 0-2 2; Yelk 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 4-11 44.
LUTHER PREP — Wachula 1 0-0 2; A. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 5; Paulsen 2 1-2 7; G. Kieselhorst 2 2-2 8; Schmidt 10 6-6 28; Zellmer 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 10-12 59.
3-point goals: P 6 (Walters 4, Chadwick 1, Welk 1); LP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Schmidt 2). Total fouls: P 16; LP 12.
