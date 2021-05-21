WATERLOO — Abby Meis hit a two-run go-ahead triple in the fifth as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat host Waterloo 9-6 in a nonconference game that was suspended after four innings Tuesday and completed Friday.
"We had a great fifth inning tonight to jump ahead," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Abby Meis and Greta Pingel had important clutch hits late in the game. Jenna Shadoski had a big home run in the early innings on Tuesday."
The Warriors (8-7) led early on Jenna Shadoski's one-out two-run home run to center in the first.
The Pirates (6-7) jumped ahead 4-2 on Katrina Freund's two-run double and run-scoring singles by Michaela Riege and Abbie Gier in the third. Lakeside took advantage of an error and got RBIs from Meis and Alyssa Reinke to score three times in fourth. Sophia Schneider hit a one-out solo shot to left to square it at 5 in the Waterloo half of the fourth before play was called off due to weather.
Meis's go-ahead triple plated Shadoski, who was 3-for-4, and Jordan Genz.
Lakeside freshman starter Kieghtan Rank earned the decision in a complete-game effort. She allowed six earned on nine hits, walking four and striking out one.
"Kieghtan had a solid game in the circle," Doering said. "Waterloo battled right down to the end getting two baserunners in the seventh, but we shut the rally down with defense and solid pitching."
For the Pirates, Schneider allowed six earned on four hits in five frames, striking out four and walking two, in the loss. Ava Jaehnke, Quinnly Hush and Schneider had two hits apiece.
The Pirates play at Pardeeville on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Warriors play at Cambridge on Monday at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9, WATERLOO 6
Lakeside 200 321 1 — 9 5 2
Waterloo 004 101 0 — 6 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (W; 7-9-6-6-1-4); W: Schneider (L; 5-4-7-6-4-2); Marty (2-1-2-1-2-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 3x4 (HR), Meis (3B); W: Jaehnke 2x4 (2B), Hush 2x3, Schneider 2x3 (HR), Freund (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.