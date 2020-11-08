WAUKESHA — Watertown’s girls swim team closed out the season with a tenth place finish at the Waukesha South sectional on Saturday.

The Goslings began the day with a ninth place finish in the 200 medley relay. The team of senior Naomi Vana, junior Hailey Mauel, senior Katie Johnson and freshman Rae Heier clocked in at 2 minutes, 7.07 seconds.

Junior Nicole van Zanten competed in the 200 freestyle and took 18th in 2:23.02. In the 50 freestyle, Heier (14th, 27.14), Mauel (15th, 27.94) and junior Reign Good (17th, 29.82) competed.

Johnson placed 12th in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.12, while junior Maura Prochaska finished 20th in 1:12.94.

Senior MaKayla Galecki (25th, 1:06.01), sophomore Olesya Kazina (26th, 1:06.03) and van Zanten (27th, 1:06.64) swam in the 100 freestyle.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Prochaska, Kazina, Galecki and van Zanten took tenth in 1:59.91.

Johnson finished 18th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.77 while Prochaska took 24th in 1:18.47.

Competing in the 100 breaststroke were Kazina (19th, 1:29.87), Mauel (1:2994) and Galecki (21st, 1:31.29).

The 400 freestyle relay team of Heier, Prochaska, Mauel and Johnson placed eighth in 4:11.45.

Team scores: Arrowhead 421, Waukesha South/Mukwanago 324, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 309, Brookfield Central 300, Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 230, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 167, Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 230, Wauwatosa West 121, West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 66, Watertown 64

