COLUMBUS — Waterloo’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday, May 25.
Senior Jackson Christenson won the boys 300 meter hurdles in 46.8 seconds and sophomore teammate Sam Billingsley was third in 51.0.
Senior Caleb Hager took second in the long jump (18 feet, 11 inches) and third in the high jump (5-6). Senior Kyle Fugate was third in the pole vault (9-6).
Waterloo’s girls were led individually by senior Brooke Mosher, who placed second in the high jump (15-11) and long jump (15-11) and added a third place finish in the triple jump (34-6 1/2).
The 3,200 relay team of Rylee Duessler, Alisa Sheshina, Bella Degler and Maddelyn Webster won in 14:35. The 400 relay team of Corryn Retzloff, Autumn Mosher, Tova Gangstad and Maren Dolfin took third in 1:10.6. The 800 relay team of Duessler, Retzloff, Gangstad and Haley Kuhl took third in 2:1.7. The 1,600 relay team of Cordelia Webber, Kuhl, Sheshina and Taylor Noel took third in 5:58.0.
Pirates compete at Dodge County Invite
WAUPUN — On Friday, May 21, Waterloo competed at the Dodge County Invitational.
Senior Jackson Christenson placed third in the 300 hurdles in 45.93. Senior Kyle Fugate placed third in the boys pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Freshman Maren Dolfin’s fourth place finish in the 400 in 1:11.33 led Waterloo’s girls individually. The 1,600 relay team of Cordelia Webber, Haley Kehl, Alisa Sheshina and Maddelyn Webster took fourth in 5:30.01. The 3,200 relay team of Sheshina, Abigail Quamme, Webber and Webster placed fourth in 14:06.40.
Team scores — boys: Columbus 134.5, Beaver Dam 125, Mayville 109, Horicon 85.5, Waupun 76, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 76, Lomira 63, Waterloo 39
Team scores — girls: Beaver Dam 195.5, Columbus 189, Mayville 81.5, Waupun 78, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 42, Horicon 39, Waterloo 29, Lomira 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.