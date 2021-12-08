WHS swimmers defeated by Waunakee Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s boys swim team lost to Waunakee 111-58 on Tuesday.Liam McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 23.73 seconds and Brayden Haversack won the 100 butterfly in 59.14 to lead the Goslings.The 200 medley relay team of Evan Jaworski, Jackson Bartz, Haversack and McCloskey placed second in 1:55.70.Haversack took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.33. Barta was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.40.The 200 freestyle team of Haversack, Logan Fuchs, Barta and Matthew Marchant placed second in 1:43.10. The 400 freestyle relay team of Marchant, Marr, Jaworski and McCloskey was second in 4:00.80.McCloskey added a third place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.88.Jaworski took third in the 100 freestyle in 58.21 and in the 10 backstroke in 1:09.82. Matthew Tarr was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:51.03.Watertown’s JV won 58-34. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged with OWI injury Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge Fort woman enters not guilty plea in dog's death Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen Mary T. Jablonski Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
