WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s boys swim team lost to Waunakee 111-58 on Tuesday.

Liam McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 23.73 seconds and Brayden Haversack won the 100 butterfly in 59.14 to lead the Goslings.

The 200 medley relay team of Evan Jaworski, Jackson Bartz, Haversack and McCloskey placed second in 1:55.70.

Haversack took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.33. Barta was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.40.

The 200 freestyle team of Haversack, Logan Fuchs, Barta and Matthew Marchant placed second in 1:43.10. The 400 freestyle relay team of Marchant, Marr, Jaworski and McCloskey was second in 4:00.80.

McCloskey added a third place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.88.

Jaworski took third in the 100 freestyle in 58.21 and in the 10 backstroke in 1:09.82. Matthew Tarr was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:51.03.

Watertown’s JV won 58-34.

Recommended for you

Load comments