Luther Prep’s football team travels to play Kenosha St. Joseph’s in week 5 on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a nonconference game to be contested at Westosha Central High School in Salem.
The Phoenix (2-2) will be looking for their first three-game win streak since 2018.
"Being disciplined and doing what we do well will be important," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "Going on a long road trip on a Saturday night is different from what we're used to doing. We told our guys Sunday night that this is going to be our most difficult game of the year because everything is different. Coming off a big win for a Saturday night away game. For us, this is a big game."
The Lancers (2-1) enter on the heels of a 27-0 victory over Living Word Lutheran in week 4 and lost 35-6 to Racine Lutheran in week 3.
Kenosha St. Joe’s averages 22.7 points a game, relying on junior tailback Caden Tolefree (31 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns) in the run game. Junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus is 34-for-52 passing with a completion percentage of 65.4, throwing for 380 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
"They have an athletic quarterback in Ashmus who is willing and able to run the football when given the opportunity and a good-sized running back at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds in Tolefree," Gregorius said. "It looks like they have young guys playing on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Quarterback and running back will be guys we need to contain.
"They’ll spread us out with double wide and lots of motion. They like getting the ball to Max McCarville, a 5-10 senior. They go to him a lot and like to get guys in space and make things happen."
The Lancers will deploy at 52 look defensively and have athletes on the outside.
"They’ll have an odd-man 52 front that is fairly aggressive with their front five and they have athletes at other positions to make plays," Gregorius said.
Luther Prep will look to continue churning out yards on the ground while trying to force a couple of takeaways when the Lancers have it.
"Offensively we are looking to sustain blocks. If we’re able to sustain blocks we can pop a few more yards and a few more long plays in the run game," Gregorius said. "Sustaining blocks and catching the ball will be key. We want to keep momentum from last week going defensively and get as many hats to the ball as possible and create turnovers."
