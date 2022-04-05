Goslings crush Portage in softball opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORTAGE — Drew Hinrichs and Maggie Strupp each homered and AJ Johnson pitched a two-hitter as Watertown’s softball team opened the season with a 14-1 victory over Portage on Monday.Johnson struck out 11 and walked one in a dominating performance.Olivia Edyvean and Lauryn Olson each had three hits for the Goslings, who racked up 16 on the day.Edyvean drove in four runs. Strupp, Hinrichs and Grace Zinda each drove in two. Ten Watertown batters had at least one hit.WATERTOWN 14, PORTAGE 1Watertown 300 500 6 — 14 16 1Portage 001 000 0 — 1 2 1WP: JohnsonLP: KratzWatertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 4-1-2-2, Wruck 1-1-1-1, Johnson 4-0-0-0, Hinrichs 4-3-22, Walsh 2-2-1-1, Mendoza 1-0-0-0, Olson 4-1-3-1, Chairez 1-1-1-1, Edyvean 5-0-3-4, Rhodes 2-1-1-0, Hafenstein 0-2-0-0, Wanke 3-0-0-0, Murray 2-1-1-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Linda 1-1-1-2 Totals 37-14-16-14Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fick 4-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Kratz 3-0-0-0. Denker 3-0-0-0, Schumann 3-0-0-0, Carlson 3-0-0-0, Fahey 2-1-1-0, Jones 2-0-1-1, Miller 1-0-0-0, Reiche 1-0-0-0 Totals 24-1-2-12B — W (Olson, Hrincish, Charie, Edyvean, Murray), P (Fahey)HR — W (Hinrichs, Strupp)Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 2 in 7, Kratz (P) 7 in 3.2, Carlson (P) 7 in 3.1. R: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (P) 8, Carlson (P) 6. SO: Johnson (W) 11, Kratz (P) 8, Carlson (P) 3. BB: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (P) 3, Carlson (P) 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Officials offer insight into Ixonia plant, neighbors miffed Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Motorist hits pedestrian in crash Former city alderman squares off against mayor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
