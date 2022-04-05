PORTAGE — Drew Hinrichs and Maggie Strupp each homered and AJ Johnson pitched a two-hitter as Watertown’s softball team opened the season with a 14-1 victory over Portage on Monday.

Johnson struck out 11 and walked one in a dominating performance.

Olivia Edyvean and Lauryn Olson each had three hits for the Goslings, who racked up 16 on the day.

Edyvean drove in four runs. Strupp, Hinrichs and Grace Zinda each drove in two. Ten Watertown batters had at least one hit.

WATERTOWN 14, PORTAGE 1

Watertown 300 500 6 — 14 16 1

Portage 001 000 0 — 1 2 1

WP: Johnson

LP: Kratz

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 4-1-2-2, Wruck 1-1-1-1, Johnson 4-0-0-0, Hinrichs 4-3-22, Walsh 2-2-1-1, Mendoza 1-0-0-0, Olson 4-1-3-1, Chairez 1-1-1-1, Edyvean 5-0-3-4, Rhodes 2-1-1-0, Hafenstein 0-2-0-0, Wanke 3-0-0-0, Murray 2-1-1-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Linda 1-1-1-2 Totals 37-14-16-14

Portage (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fick 4-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Kratz 3-0-0-0. Denker 3-0-0-0, Schumann 3-0-0-0, Carlson 3-0-0-0, Fahey 2-1-1-0, Jones 2-0-1-1, Miller 1-0-0-0, Reiche 1-0-0-0 Totals 24-1-2-1

2B — W (Olson, Hrincish, Charie, Edyvean, Murray), P (Fahey)

HR — W (Hinrichs, Strupp)

Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 2 in 7, Kratz (P) 7 in 3.2, Carlson (P) 7 in 3.1. R: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (P) 8, Carlson (P) 6. SO: Johnson (W) 11, Kratz (P) 8, Carlson (P) 3. BB: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (P) 3, Carlson (P) 2

