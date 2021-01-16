Luther Prep’s girls basketball team jumped ahead early, threw a fullcourt press on and never looked back.
Grace Schmidt scored 29 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Phoenix routed New Berlin Heritage Christian 61-18 in a nonconference game at LPS on Friday.
“Happy the way the girls were moving the ball around and shifting them of out their zone,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “We would pound it inside and hit on the outside if it was needed. The girls pounded it down low, crashed the boards and got some nice putbacks.”
Luther Prep (3-3) pulled ahead 16-3 eight minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by senior forward Lauren Paulsen.
Schmidt scored inside, on a putback and hit a free throw to push the edge to 21-4.
The Phoenix then added a new wrinkle with the fullcourt press and executed it nicely, forcing a pair of turnovers that led to Schmidt baskets. Schmidt finished through contact down low for a 3-point play and junior forward Taylor Zellmer, who scored seven points, had a bucket that capped a 13-0 spurt, pushing the lead to 36-7 in the final minute of the opening half.
“The girls came out excited to put pressure on the ball,” Schroeder said. “We have Grace Schmidt with a long wingspan and guards that can get a tip on a pass. Using our reach to snag steals led to some nice baskets and putback chances.”
Schmidt, a junior forward, had 25 first-half points and is averaging 27.3 points this season. She was 12-for-19 from the field.
Paulsen scored six points, had four steals and three blocks. Sophomore guard Anna Kieselhorst scored six points, had four rebounds and four steals. Senior guard Grace Kieselhorst had five steals of the team's 19 steals and Zellmer also contributed three assists.
Heritage Christian (5-8) made six two-point field goals and shot 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
The Phoenix travel to face Lodi today at 6:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 61,
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 18
Heritage Christian 9 9 — 18
Watertown Luther Prep 36 25 — 61
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Blum 2 0-1 4; Millen 0 2-3 2; B. Blum 3 3-4 9; Garsombke 1 0-0 2; King 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 6-10 18.
LUTHER PREP — A. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 6; Paulsen 2 0-0 6; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; Metzger 1 0-0 2; Schoeneck 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 12 5-7 29; Sulzle 2 0-0 4; Zellmer 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 6-9 61.
3-point goals: HC 0; LP 3 (Paulsen 2, G. Kieselhorst 1). Total fouls: HC 9; LP 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.