LOMIRA — A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sealed a 7-2 win for second-seeded Lomira over seventh-seeded Hustisford/Dodgeland in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Thursday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-13) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Braxton Kohn beat out an infield hit, Alex Eggleston sacrificed him over and Andy Maas advanced him to third on a groundout. Kohn scored when Alex Nelson reached on an error.
Lomira (11-5) tied it in the third inning. Eagen Meisenheimer singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Ethan Braeger.
The Lions took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run single by Logan Neitzel.
Hustisford/Dodgeland pulled within one in the top of the sixth. Brody Thimm hit a leadoff double to right center, advanced to third on a groundout by Kohn and scored on a wild pitch.
Lomira took control in the bottom of the inning with four runs on one hit, two errors, one intentional walk and one hit batsmen.
Dylan Immel earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on four this with five strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. Braeger relieved him and the Lions got the final out when Casey Grudzinski was caught stealing.
Brody Thimm started and took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with one strikeout and eight walks over five-plus innings. Grudzinski allowed three unearned runs in the sixth on one hit and one walk.
LOMIRA 7, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 2
Husty/Dodge 010 001 0 — 2 4 2
Lomira 001 204 X — 7 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (B. Thimm L, 5-5-4-3-1-8, Grudzinski 1-1-3-0-0-1), L (Immel W, 6.2-4-2-1-5-1, Braeger 0.1-0-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Kohn 2x3, B. Thimm 2B), L (Neitzel 2BI, Meisenheimer 2x3, Braeger 2BI)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.