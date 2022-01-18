OCONOMOWOC — Finally, a game worthy of the rivalry.
Watertown’s boys basketball program’s recently snapped losing streak against Beaver Dam was longer than the one it had against Oconomowoc, but most of the games with Cooney had not been close since the two teams left the old Wisconsin Little Ten Conference in 2017.
That finally changed on Tuesday night, though the Raccoons did extend their winning streak to five games over the Goslings with a 56-54 victory.
“It was entertaining,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “It was well fought. It was a good battle. I don’t know what more you could ask for. One person told me after the game, ‘Well coach, nobody’s asking for their money back.’”
Watertown (7-7) took an 18-10 lead midway through the first half. Senior guard Trenton Shelton scored all seven of his points in the opening half and junior forward Caleb Winkelman drained an open 3 in the corner during the early spurt.
Oconomowoc (8-5) rallied with a 10-0 run. Senior forward Greg Galloway sparked the Raccoons with all 10 of his points in the first half, including a short hook shot to put his team up 20-18 with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the half. He later hit two 3s. Senior guard Jake Fisher scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and continued to hurt the Goslings attacking the basket down the stretch.
The Goslings erased a three-point halftime deficit early in the second half. Senior forward John Clifford finished underneath to open the half and later had two blocks. Sophomore guard Reece Kamrath hit a pair of 3s in the second half, including one which tied the game at 30-30 with 12:55 remaining.
Cooney played with the lead for most of the second half behind Fisher, senior forward Carter Tower and junior guard Logan Arndt. Tower backed in effectively from the baseline for baskets and scored all 10 of points after the break. Arndt scored eight of his 10 after halftime, including two 3s which helped the Raccoons open up a 44-34 lead with 7:36 to go.
“They knew right where to go,” O’Leary said. “They did the things we talked about that were clearly their strengths.”
The Raccoons were effective with their zone and defended the arc well, but Watertown rallied late behind senior forward Nate Gapinski, who scored 11 of his 14 points down the stretch with drives to the basket. Senior guard Ollie Meyers also scored 14 for the Goslings, including a 3-pointer from the top with 1:51 to play to cut Cooney’s lead to 52-51.
Gapinski drew a charge on the other end, then hit 1-of-2 free throws with 38 seconds left to tie the game at 52-52.
Tower answered with a putback on the other end with 22 seconds left. Gapinski got to the line with nine seconds left and hit the back end of a two-shot foul.
The Goslings were forced to foul with six seconds left and Fisher made them both to make it a three-point game. Meyers was fouled in the corner before he could get off a shot with 1.9 seconds left. He hit the front end and intentionally missed the second. The Raccoons got the ball out of bounds and successfully inbounded to Galloway to seal the victory.
“It was a good battle,” O’Leary said. “We’ve proven we can win close games this season, and we’ve proven we can play with anybody. A 10-point deficit midway through the second half is not that far, and we can overcome that. I am proud of how we came back. It was a game until the buzzer went off.
“Oconomowoc was cool and collected at the end and made us earn everything we got. We almost earned a win.”
Watertown plays Oregon in a Badger Conference crossover game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at DeForest.
OCONOMOWOC 56, WATERTOWN 54
Watertown 25 29 — 54
Oconomowoc 2828 — 56
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 5 1-2 14, Shelton 3 0-0 7, Bohmann 2 0-0 5, Winkelman 1 1-2 4, Gapinski 4 5-9 14, Kamrath 2 0-0 6, Clifford 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 7-13 54
Oconomowoc (fg ft-fta tp) — Galloway 4 0-0 10, Fisher 10 2-2 22, Voigt 0 2-2 2, Audley 1 0-0 2, Tower 5 0-0 10, Arndt 4 0-0 10 Totals 24 4-4 56
Three-point goals — W (Meyers 3, Shelton, Bohmann, Winkelman, Gapinski, Kamrath 2), O (Galloway 2, Arndt 2)
Total fouls — W 11, O 12
