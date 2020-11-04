Luther Prep’s football team concludes the regular season at Randolph on Friday.
The Phoenix (3-2) enter week 7 having won three straight after a one-week hiatus when Wisconsin Dells had to cancel last week’s game.
The Rockets (5-1) average 38.5 points a game and defeated Fall River/Rio 41-6 last week. Randolph, which is ranked sixth in this week’s Division 7 WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll, lost at Lourdes Academy 17-14 on Oct. 24.
“Randolph is a very quality team,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “They have good skill players and some size up front.”
Senior fullback Zach Paul has 85 carries for 639 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards a carry. Senior quarterback Brayden Haffele has 54 totes for 368 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per rush. Haffele completes 57.4 percent of his passes, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior tailback Matt Dykstra is another capable runner and also is a playmaker at safety, according to Gregorius.
“Randolph is more of a run-heavy team that uses the option,” Gregorius said. “They like to run that dive and if it’s not there they’ll pitch it. The quarterback isn’t afraid to run either. They do a good job of that.”
The Rockets have allowed more than 20 points twice this season and blitz regularly with their linebackers.
“They like to bring pressure with their linebackers,” Gregorius said. “Randolph drops two guys back as free safeties and plays Cover 2. They line up in a 43 and will blitz a lot.”
Luther Prep looks to begin postseason play on Nov. 13 with some momentum. Playoff brackets will be released on Saturday with teams being seeded and broken into four-team pods. The two winning teams would square off on Nov. 20 in Level 2 and the losing squads would have the option to play one another that date or to schedule another opponent. Teams not qualifying for the postseason are able to schedule two additional games.
“I think not having a game last week was good in the sense that guys had the weekend off and a lot of them were able to go home,” Gregorius said. “Hopefully there will be no surprises this week and we can play Friday night.”
