The Maranatha Baptist University women's basketball team lost at home against Trinity International on Saturday, 66-44, finishing the regular season 8-8.
Callie Morrison scored a game-high 19 points, also contributing eight rebounds and three steals for MBU.
The Sabercats went 0-for-5 from 3-point range, shooting 27 percent (16-of-60) overall.
Jacklyn Simpson scored eight points in her final home game.
MBU faces the winner of Emmaus and Faith in the NCCAA North Region semifinals in Ankeny, Ia., on Friday at 5 p.m.
MEN'S TEAM GOES 0-2
The Maranatha Baptist University men's basketball team fell twice recently, concluding regular-season play 7-7.
The Sabercats lost their regular-season finale, 106-97, at Trinity Christian (Ill.) Friday.
Trinity (8-8) trailed by one at the halftime break in a game that featured 27 made 3-pointers. MBU shot 15-for-30 from beyond the arc.
"Really proud of my guys tonight - they competed super hard tonight," said Coach Joel Borchardt. "It was great to see the guys play hard and play for each other. We came into the game knowing that Coach Hawkins has a really good team.
"Obviously, they shot the ball really well tonight, but we still really took it to them and played well. Really encouraging to see us playing this well at the end of the season. Excited to see how well we play next week."
Taylor Ball led the Sabercats with 21 points, adding 10 rebounds, Stephen Wilkerson had 18 points, Jed Mayhak totaled 14 and Zeke Steuerwald and Caleb Moultrie tallied 11 apiece.
Trinity shot 79 percent in the second frame.
In the team's 75-73 loss to Cardinal Stritch on Parents Day Feb. 13, MBU rallied from a 12-point deficit late to square it up before a jumper by Orri Hilmarsson in the final 30 seconds proved to be the game-winner.
Moultrie and Wilkerson hit shots in the final minute that cut the Stritch lead to one with 29 seconds left.
Ball scored 26 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in his final home game. Wilkerson, also part of a four-player group playing for the last time on the MBU campus, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in his first action since Jan. 18
Moultrie scored nine points.
Maranatha takes on Central in the NCCAA North Region Tournament in Ankeny, Iowa, on Thursday at 9:15 a.m.
