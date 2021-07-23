LEBANON — Nick Klavekoske struck out 14 and Nick Schimtt drove in four runs for the Clyman Canners in a 5-3 Rock River League victory over the Lebanon Whitetails on Sunday at Legends Field.
Bryce Schuett singled and scored on Ryan Kaul’s RBI double to give Clyman a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Lebanon scored twice in the sixth inning to take a one-run lead. Noah Zubke drew a leadoff walk, Cameron Schuett doubled and both of them scored when Hunter Herpel reached on an error.
The Canners tied the game in the seventh. Schuett hit a one-out double to right, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Schmitt hit a sacrifice fly to the second baseman in shallow right.
Clyman regained the lead for good in the ninth. Ayden Schauer led off with a bunt single, Schuett singled to right for his third hit of the game and Schmitt lanched a three-run homer to left center.
Lebanon got one run back in the bottom of the ninth. Herpel drew a leadoff walk, Louis Demetropoulos reached on an error and Noah Noyce hit an RBI single to left. Reliever Tony Schmitt escaped further damage and earned the save by getting Kevin Firari to fly out to the shortstop and striking out Max Klawitter swinging to end it.
Klavekoske allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with the 14 punchouts and three walks over eight innings. Tony Schmitt allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in one inning of work.
Cameron Streich started and went five innings for Lebanon, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Braker took the loss in relief, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks over the final four innings.
CLYMAN 5, LEBANON 3
Clyman 001 000 103 — 5 11 3
Lebanon 000 002 001 — 3 4 0
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Braker
S: T. Schmitt
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 5-3-4-0, N. Schmitt 4-1-1-4, Paul 5-0-1-1, New Player 4-0-0-0, DeForest 4-0-2-0, T. Schmitt 4-0-1-0, Walter 3-0-0-0, Behm 2-0-0-0, Oswald 1-0-1-0, Schauer 4-1-1-0 Totals 36-5-11-5
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Zubke 4-0-0-0, N. Zubke 2-1-1-0, Schuett 4-1-1-0, Doyle 4-0-1-0, Herpel 3-1-0-0, Demetropoulos 4-0-0-0, Noyce 4-0-1-1, Firari 3-0-0-0, Klawitter 3-0-0-0, LeBeau 1-0-0-0 Totals 32-3-4-1
2B — C (Schuett 2, T. Schmitt, Kaul, DeForest, Schuett)
HR — C (N. Schmitt)
Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 4 in 8, T. Schmitt (C) 0 in 1, Streich (L) 5 in 5, Braker (L) 6 in 4. R: Klavekoske (C) 3, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Streich (L) 1, Braker (L) 4. SO: Klavekoske (C) 14, T. Schmitt (C) 2, Streich (L) 5, Braker (L) 3. BB: Klavekoske (C) 5, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Streich (L) 3, Braker (L) 0
