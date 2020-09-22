Junior midfielder Matthew Koelpin picked the right time to score his first points of the season.
Luther Prep senior midfielder Owen Ernest scored a penalty-kick goal in the 71st minute for the equalizer before Koelpin hit the game-winning shot, a left-footed volley over the keeper, in the 73rd minute as the Phoenix beat Kenosha Christian Life 2-1 in a nonconference boys soccer game at LPS on Tuesday.
"We still have some things to clean up, but we pulled out the win," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "That’s a credit to this team for fighting hard for the entire 90 minutes. I really like how we came out in the second half with a different mentality. That really helped us change this game."
Christian Life's Michael Oware beat two Luther Prep (3-2-0) defenders for the game's first goal in the 38th minute.
Ernest, the team's leading scorer, was awarded a penalty kick in the box after a handball and knocked it in to make it 1-1.
Koelpin delivered on a bit of a breakaway less than three minutes later for the game-winner in the first ever meeting between these programs.
Luther Prep hosts Lake Mills on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Capitol Conference play.
LUTHER PREP 2,
CHRISTIAN LIFE 1
Christian Life 1 0 -- 1
Luther Prep 0 2 -- 2
KCL -- Oware, 37:59
LPS -- Ernest (Penalty Kick), 70:00.
LPS -- Koelpin, 72:45.
Shots on goal -- KCL 7, LPS 10.
