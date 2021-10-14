Watertown’s football team closes out the regular season at home with a Badger-Large game against Oregon on Friday.
The Goslings enter the game 3-5 overall and 2-4 in conference. Oregon comes at 2-6 and 1-5 in conference.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Cameron Gates and running back Teague Szudy, who has 1,086 yards rushing on the season. Running back Amir Warren (379 yards) also figures into the ground attack.
“They run a wing-t offense,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They have been since we’ve started playing them. The last time we played them was 2019 over there, when we beat them. We had a pretty solid game plan against them defensively. We’ll do something similar. They love to run jet sweep and toss plays. They use three backs in the backfield. They are very good with it. They try for a lot of deception. Before we switched to the spread, we ran wing-t, so we’re familiar with its strengths and weakness. I hope we tackle well in space, not give up the big play and get off the field.
Oregon runs a 34 defense.
“It’s the same defense we play,” Kamrath said. “They will try to do what they can to stop the run. I am sure they will bring pressure, to try to force us to get the ball out quick, and force us to make good decisions. (Sophomore quarterback Reece Kamrath) has done a good job all year. We can run if we put a hat on a hat. We have to take care of the football, and not hurt ourselves with negative yardage plays.
“We had two pretty big special teams errors last week. Both led to scores. We gave them the ball (in the red zone). We have to do a better job on special teams.”
Watertown will honors 22 seniors on Senior Night.
“It’s a huge class and I am very proud of them,” Kamrath said.
“I have a lot of love and respect for what they accomplished last four years. It looks promising if we win, to make the playoffs. For us, the playoffs start this week. We’ll just try to beat Oregon.”
