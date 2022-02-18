STOUGHTON — Senior guard Ava Loftus led all scorers with 19 points in Stoughton’s 47-38 win over Watertown in a Badger Conference Championships game on Thursday.
Stoughton (11-13) avenged a 55-50 home loss to Watertown on Jan. 25, but the Goslings were without sophomore standout Drew Hinrichs for the rematch. Hinrichs sat out with an injury and as a precaution. Senior forward Riley Quinn is also injured.
“We were down two starters, and that kind of threw us for most of the game,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “It was a constant adjustment being shorthanded, playing out of position, but it was a good challenge for us. We just need to get everybody healthy for next week and then we will like where we are at.”
Loftus made five 3s for the Vikings.
“Stoughton played really well,” Stollberg said. “They hit some big shots. We got (looks), but we just couldn’t get anything to go. Stoughton was able to hit most of its free throws. Our free throws went down, but we left some shots out there that would have changed the game.”
Freshman forward Alyx Johnson scored 17 points to pace Watertown (17-7).
“Alyx had a big night,” Stollberg said. “She scored a lot down on the block and gave us a boost in the first half. She got some good shots at the rim in the second half.”
The Goslings enter the WIAA Division 1 playoffs as the sixth seed and will host Milwaukee Pulaski in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
