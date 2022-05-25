Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari won three individual events including the 100 meter dash (pictured) and also anchored for the winning 1,600 relay team to lead the Trojan girls to the team title at the Cedar Grove-Belgium track and field regional on Monday.
Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari won three individual events including the 100 meter dash (pictured) and also anchored for the winning 1,600 relay team to lead the Trojan girls to the team title at the Cedar Grove-Belgium track and field regional on Monday.
CEDAR GROVE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won the Cedar Grove-Belgium regional meet with 169 points.
Miranda Firari won the 100 in 12.94 seconds, the 200 in 26.36 and the pole vault in a new personal best and school height of 11 feet, 9 inches.
Sayrah Benzing won the 400 in 1:03.49. Ava Raasch won the 800 in 2:25.50 and the 1,600 in 5:21.93.
Tara Schaalma won the 100 hurdles in 17.46 while Melissa Huber took fourth in 18.35. Huber also took fourth in the 300 hurdles 55.83.
Schaalma also advanced in the long jump with a third place leap of 15-8 1/2 and a second place triple jump of 32- 1/2.
Ava Finger won the mixed 100 wheelchair in 31.81, the mixed 400 wheelchair in 2:02.92 and the mixed shot put (11-2 1/2).
The 1,600 relay team of Raasch, Mallory Kohn, Benzing and Firari won in 4:10.67.
The 400 relay team of Avery Hafenstein, Elizabeth Knueppel, Emma Carpenter and Isabella Albert finished second in 54.91.
The 800 relay team of Kohn, Hafenstein, Carpenter and Albert was second in 1:54.21.
Adrianne Bader finished second in the discus (104-0) and fourth in the shot put (32-11 1/2).
Morgan Kjornes was third in the high jump (4-10). Carpenter was fourth in the triple jump (30-6).
Kohn and Benzing each cleared 8-0 in the pole vault to finish second and fourth, respectively.
Dodgeland’s boys scored 51.33 points. Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (11-0) and was third in the 400 (52.86). Gedmon Mikolainis was third in the pole vault (9-6).
Hustisford’s boys scored 26 points. Junior Gabe Holub placed second in the 200 (23.74) and third in the 100 (11.73), Klayton Bischoff placed fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.63.
Hustisford’s girls scored 24 points. Kayla Millikin placed fourth in the 100 (13.75). Tia Hildebrandt placed fourth in the 1,600 in 6:15.88 and fourth in the 3,200 in 13:57.37.
Area qualifiers compete in the Cambridge sectional on Thursday. Top four finishers in each event advance to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 169, St. Mary’s Springs 131, Living Word Lutheran 82, Central Wisconsin Christian 77, Ozaukee 58, Random Lake 32, Horicon 30, Kohler 26, Hustisford 24, Cedar Grove-Belgium 23, Oakfield 7, Wayland 6
Team scores — boys: St. Mary’s Springs 122, Horicon 119, Living Word Lutheran 80, Ozaukee 59.33, Kohler 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Dodgeland 51.33, Central Wisconsin Christian 41, Wayland 33, Random Lake 29, Hustisford 26, Oakfield 16.33
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.