The Lake Mills and Luther Prep girls soccer teams ushered in the spring season with a nail-biter.
Both sides had opportunities late for the go-ahead goal but came up empty as the sides played to a 1-1 draw in a Capitol Conference tilt at LPS on Tuesday.
Luther Prep sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck scored unassisted in the 20th minute. Lake Mills junior forward Ava Stelter, a University of Wisconsin commit, notched in the equalizer on an assist by senior Ava Wollin in the 55th minute.
“Our game today was a really nice start to the season,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We knew coming in that this was going to be a tough test, because Lake Mills is a dangerous team. We also knew they were going to play through Stelter, so we had to know where she was the whole game. She got open on one counter where our defense did a bit of ball watching and she converted it.
“This year we have many new faces, considering the sophomore class hasn’t played a match until today. Katie Schoeneck played great as our target forward and Megan Tauscheck played well with her as our center mid. Again, considering they haven’t played a single minute together during a match, that bodes well for our offense in the future.”
Taucheck, one of the team’s captains, had three decent looks in the second period that went begging.
“Megan hit the post twice and just missed wide on another give-and-go with Katie,” Archer said. “That one could have easily been a win, but we are happy with a tie for the first action this season against a nice opponent. Overall, a great first game, both defensively and offensively.”
Stelter got one clean look and appeared to be in position to get another shot off in the final 10 minutes before Phoenix senior defender Lily Zimpelmann closed in and eliminate the opportunity. Stelter also had a corner kick in the final five minutes of play.
“We had five ties in 2019 so to come back to another 1-1 tie left more to be desired and we’re even more motivated for our next match now,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We started pretty flat defensively, and gave up a goal because of it. But once we built into our attack we connected much better and started to create chances. In the second half, we really started to find our game as we defended better and created opportunities. The equalizer was a beautiful goal. We are excited for our next match as we continue to improve.”
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots while LPS keeper Reba Schroeder made four saves.
The Phoenix host Whitewater on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The L-Cats play at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 1, LUTHER PREP 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Luther Prep 1 0 — 1
First half — LP: Schoeneck, 20:00.
Second half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 55:00.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 7; LP (Schroeder) 4.
