Watertown’s football team wraps up a three-game homestand against Sauk Prairie on Friday.
The Goslings enter the game 1-1 after defeating Portage 31-26 last week. Sauk Prairie lost to Baraboo 21-3 in Week 1, then lost to Reedsburg 41-6 last Friday.
The Eagles run a wing-t offense similar to the ones Watertown regularly faced in Badger South competition last season.
“There are a lot of similarities to what we saw last year when we played Monroe, Fort Atkinson and Oregon,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “I feel like we got better with our game plan (matching up with that style of offense) as we went on. We got pretty good by the time we played Oregon.”
Eagles quarterback Ethan Gibbs has 126 yards passing. Running back Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Jr. and receiver Owen Diehl are the other leaders at the skill positions.
“They showed some ability to move the ball with sweep plays and quick passing,” Kamrath said. “We hope to keep their scoring down and get our offense back on the field.”
Sauk Prairie employs a 34 defensive scheme.
“In two games, they have shown different fronts,” Kamrath said. “We have to prepare for that and adjust. Our kids have done a nice job making a huge jump from Week 1 to Week 2 of minimizing mistakes. We’re playing fundamentally much better.
“Special teams improved from Week 1 to Week 2. We’re looking forward to our third straight home game. Nothing is guaranteed. We’ll prepare like (both teams are 0-0). We don’t want to overlook anybody, just play our game and come out on top on Friday.”
Kamrath expressed uncertainty over whether the team will be able to hold its traditional homecoming festivities. The tentative plan is to honor the team’s seniors in a Week 6 home game versus Baraboo. Everything remains fluid in the age of COVID-19.
“We’re back in Phase 1,” Kamrath said.
“We’ve been even more overly cautious, doing nothing to jeopardize our ability to play. It’s going to be like that from week to week. We want to stay safe and stay healthy. I know (Watertown Athletic Director) Jamie Koepp is working his butt off to make things go accordingly. We are appreciative of having the chance to play.”
