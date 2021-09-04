The Phoenix offense churned out chunk gains on the ground while the defense created three takeaways.
Those were the key ingredients in the Luther Prep football team's 34-8 Capitol Conference victory over Beloit Turner at Umnus Field on Friday.
Senior tailback Josiah Moore was the star of the show, amassing 260 rushing yards on 19 totes, along with a pair of touchdowns for LPS (3-0, 1-0 Capitol), which extends its winning streak to nine games.
"That's what we see in practice," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "Tonight, (Josiah) showed what he can do. It all starts up front with the line. Josiah's breakaway speed and willingness to push the pile was great for us tonight.
"We haven't talked about that win streak this year. It's about getting better every game. Improving and effort from our guys is what we're looking at. Improving our effort on every play."
The Trojans' miscues started on their opening possession with a fumble in the often rainy conditions. Senior defensive end Jeremiah Stanton pounced on the loose ball at the plus 43-yard line.
"Our defense kept us in the game early on and kept giving us the ball back," Gregorius said. "That was just great. I can't say enough about the effort of our defensive guys and coaches to give us the ball back on a short field."
Four plays later, Moore scored on a 13-yard rush up the gut to make it 7-0 with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first. The other three plays of the drive were rushes of 13 yards by senior running back Tom Balge, who left with an upper body injury on the next series, and gains of nine and 10 yards by Moore.
"That was great to be able to capitalize off that turnover, punch it in and get the score. That kind of set the tone early for us," Gregorius said.
Turner (1-2, 0-1) opted against punting the ball all evening, turning it over on downs after an overthrow near midfield on its next possession.
After a Phoenix punt, Turner junior quarterback Sean Fogel threw deep into double coverage on 3rd and 25 was picked off by senior cornerback Judd Guse, who returned it to the LPS 43.
There, junior running back Chuy Medina picked up 22 yards on a rumbling run, tacking on 15 more for a late hit. On third and goal from the one-yard line, senior quarterback Brett Wieting followed senior center Tim Manning for a TD on a sneak. Junior Jude Pederson, who assumed the place kicking duties in Balge's absence, converted to make it 14-0 with 6:21 to go before the break.
The Trojans, after a pair penalties in the secondary, were at the Phoenix 24-yard line when disaster struck again, this time in the form of a strip sack that Stanton pounced on.
Moore ran it for 18 yards and a took a screen for another 28 to set up a Hail Mary pass, which Wieting launched deep in the direction of senior wideout Thomas Koelpin but the pair couldn't connect to end the half.
The first drive of the second half was highlighted by a Moore 41-yard scamper down the hashes to the Turner 19-yard line. Five plays later, Wieting scored on a keeper to make it 21-0.
A hit to the head penalty on the ensuing kickoff gave it to the Trojans at their own 44. Junior receiver Tyler Sutherland caught a ball in traffic to put Turner in the red zone for the first time. Facing 4th and 6 from the 16, Fogel overshot his target for another turnover on downs.
Moore had his mic-drop moment on the next series, scoring on a 76-yard burst on 3rd and 6 down the right sideline that made it 28-0 with 3:23 left in the third.
"That play was a quick pitch and we ran it to the short side of the field," Gregorius said. "Josiah made a couple guys miss and beat another down the field. We pull our tackle, the fullback made a great block and away he goes."
Turner did answer with its only points as Sutherland caught a six-yard pass from Fogel. Connor Hughes added the two-point conversion on the ground.
LPS, buoyed by its home crowd for the third straight game and with its student section decked out in red, white and blue attire generating plenty of sound, architected a 10-play, 59-yard clock-chewing drive that Wieting capped with his third rushing score, finding paydirt from a yard out on a scramble for the final margin with 6:44 left in the game.
"That was something our guys have been able to do all year," Gregorius said. "Just being able to if (the opposition scores), we go down and answer. If the offense turns the ball over, the defense holds the ball. We aren't melting and giving into things. Proud of the guys the way they answered."
Luther Prep ran it 44 times for 353 yards.
"We've really cleaned things up in the last few weeks," Gregorius said of the offensive line. "We had such inexperience on that line. They just improved as the year has gone on week by week. Made tremendous strides and got better each time out. That's exactly what you want."
Wieting was 2-for-5 passing for 38 yards. Senior linebacker Marcus Winkel and senior defensive lineman Drew Esmay registered six tackles apiece while Wieting made five stops, including two of the team's five tackles for loss.
The Phoenix travel to face Lake Mills next week.
LUTHER PREP 34, BELOIT TURNER 8
Turner 0 0 8 0 -- 8
Luther Prep 7 7 14 6 -- 34
Scoring plays
LP -- Moore 13 run (Balge kick)
LP -- Wieting 1 run (Pederson kick)
LP -- Wieting 1 run (Pederson kick)
LP -- Moore 76 run (Pederson kick)
BT -- Sutherland 6 pass from Fogel (run good)
LP -- Wieting 1 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total yards: BT 226, LP 391; Rushing yards BT 99, LP 353; First downs: BT 13, LP 18; Fumbles lost: BT 2, LP 1; Interceptions thrown: BT 1, LP 0; Penalties-yards: BT 4-43; LP 5-23.
