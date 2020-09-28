The Maranatha Baptist University women’s volleyball team split a pair of road games on Saturday, sweeping Grace Christian (Mich.) before a five-set loss at Rochester University (Mich.).
The Sabercats (8-1) won their eighth consecutive tilt in the first match before seeing the streak halted in a close contest.
Claire Hansel (14) and Mattie Bumpus (11) led the team in kills against Grace Christian (6-4). Emily Johnson tallied 25 assists and Erica Ureke dug out 18 shots. Bumpus also had a team-best three aces.
Against Rochester (1-0), MBU lost 25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 25-16, 12-15. The Sabercats lost a long third set after a shot was deemed out of bounds by an official before being challenged and eventually upheld.
Rochester hung on for a three-point win to close it out in a roughly two-hour match.
Hansel posted 27 kills and Jennifer Rueb had 10. Johnson led the squad with 45 assists and Ureke (20) had the most digs. Megan Miller served three aces and Johnson registered two.
Maranatha hosts Great Lakes Christian on Oct. 10 for two games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Men’s soccer
The Maranatha men’s soccer team was defeated 5-0 by Viterbo at home on Thursday.
Viterbo (4-1-0) led 3-0 in the 25th minute on a goal by Arsenios Dimitriou before adding goals in the 78th and 83rd minutes for the final margin.
The Sabercats (2-4-0) got outshot 21-9 and goalie Tim Kinzler made nine saves.
Maranatha will host Northwestern (Minn.) today at 4 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Maranatha’s women’s soccer team fell 8-2 to Trine at home on Saturday and are now 2-2-0.
MBU’s Kseniya Hassenplug’s unassisted 12th-minute goal cut the Trine lead to 2-1. Alexis Sponable scored in the 43rd minute on an assist from Makayla Willette to trim the deficit to 4-2. Trine (4-1-0) scored four unanswered goals in the second half.
The Sabercats host Northwestern (Minn.) today at 1:45 p.m.
Cross country
The Maranatha men’s cross-country team placed eighth at its season-opening event on Friday, the 13-team Midwest Intercollegiate hosted by Olivet Nazarene in Bourbannais, Ill.
Junior Jeremy Fopma paced MBU with a mark of 15 minutes, 56 seconds to place fourth in the 131-runner event. Also scoring were freshman Josiah Cochran (88th, 19:09), junior Jordan Hoffmann (91st, 19:17), and seniors Zachary Brungard (97th, 19:27) and Michael Smith (99th, 19:33).
The women’s team also kicked off its season at the Midwest Intercollegiate on Friday, placing 10th.
Junior Abigal Doak led the team with a time of 23:03 to finish 65th. Junior Sierra John (72nd, 23:30), senior Kathrine Lingle (93rd, 25:51) and freshmen Rebekah Shetter (102nd, 28:39) and Katelyn Smith (103rd, 28:51) also scored.
The Sabercat men and women compete on Saturday at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College beginning at 11 a.m.
