CAMBRIDGE — Lakeside’s boys won ten events at a Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Cambridge on Tuesday.
Senior Kyle Main swept the 100 meter dash in 11.58 seconds and the 200 in 22.50. Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 55.28. Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.08. Senior Jonathan Abel won the 3,200 in 11:04.15.
Junior David Taylor-Evert won the shot put (46-9). Junior Ben Buxa won the discus (116-6).
The 800 relay team won in 1:35.41. The 1,600 relay team won in 3:37.8. The 3,200 relay tam won in 9:18.04.
Lake Mills senior Carson Lund swept the boys long jump (20- 1/2) and triple jump (40-6 3/4) while senior Kyle Popowski swept the 110 high hurdles (16.11) and 300 hurdles (42.17) to lead the L-Cats. Freshman AJ Bender won the high jump on tiebreaker criterion at 5-10. The 400 relay team won in 44.86.
Lakeside’s girls won six events.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (26.90). Junior Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 14:07.89. Junior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (32-2).
The 800 relay team won in 1:55.91. The 1,600 relay team won in 4:35.98. The 3,200 relay team won in 11:25.60.
Senior Meghann Christian swept the girls shot put (32-1 1/2) and discus (105-9) to lead the Lake Mills girls. Senior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump 16-8 1/2). Junior Kenzie Nielsen won the 100 (13.52). Junior Ali Dean won the 100 hurdles (18.97). Freshman Michaela Kennedy won the 300 hurdles (1:02.26). Junior Madi Hahn won the 1,600 in 6:17.04. The 400 relay team won in 53.84.
Waterloo sophomore Ryan Sturgill won the boys pole vault (9-6).
