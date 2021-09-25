JUNEAU — Senior running back Bryce Frank and sophomore running back Matthew Motl accounted for six touchdowns in Marshall’s 62-8 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Motl had 136 rushing yards including three touchdowns while Frank scored on an 87-yard kickoff return, a 20-yard pass play and a 55-yard run for Marshall (6-0, 4-0 in conference). Braxton Kohn had a fourth quarter touchdown run for Dodgeland (0-6, 0-4).
Dodgeland travels to face Waterloo next Friday. Waterloo defeated Palmyra-Eagle 61-0.
MARSHALL 62, DODGELAND 8
Marshall 42 13 0 7 — 62
Dodgeland 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
M — Frank 87 kickoff return (kick failed)
M — Frank 20 pass from Ward (Schepp kick)
M — Frank 55 run (Schepp kick)
M — Motl 22 run (Schepp kick)
M — Motl 38 run (Ward run)
M — Frank 21 run (Schepp kick)
Second Quarter
M — Petersen 15 run (kick failed)
M — Motl 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Kohn 3 run (Roy run)
M — Finke 2 run (Schepp kick)
Team statistics — First downs: M 14, D 6. By rush: M 12, D 6. By pass: M 2, D 0. Total offense: M 348, D 100. Rushing: M 23-312, D 32-100. Passing: M 36, D 0. Fumbles-Lost: M 1-1, D 1-1. Penalties: M 0-0, D 3-20
Individual statistics — Rushing: M, Motl 6-136, Brank 4-111, D, Roy 12-32, Kohn 5-31. Passing (comp.-att-.int): M, Ward 1-2-0, D, Johnson 1-6-0. Receiving: M, Frank, 1-20, D, Roy 1-0
