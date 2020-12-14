Watertown senior Branden Fischer made it a clean sweep of state honors when he was named to the Associated Press first team as both a place kicker and a punter in voting results announced on Monday.
Fischer, who along with junior tight end John Clifford and junior left tackle Caden Maas earned all-region honors in voting held recently, was also voted the Kevin Stemke award winner as the best senior kicker and punter in the state by Wissports.
“Branden has an outstanding season and career for us as both a kicker and punter the last two years,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said.
Fischer converted five of six field goal attempts in 2020. He made a 48-yarder and a 42-yarder, and made all but two of his extra point attempts — both of which were blocked. He had 11 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 42.5 yards per punt with a season long of 55.
“He did a great job kicking all year, and his punting was also excellent,” Kamrath said. “The hang time on his punts was outstanding, and his kicks gave us great field position. He also ran a great fake (to pick up a first down) against Lake Mills. He was very deserving of the Kevin Stemke award, and he is going to do great things in college. I hope he finds the right fit and has an outstanding college career.”
Clifford, Maas voted all-region
Clifford emerged as a tremendous blocker and made the most of his opportunities as a receiver, including a touchdown catch against Baraboo.
“John did an excellent job blocking for us all year,” Kamrath said. “We used the tight end in a variety of ways. He did a great job getting us that edge on the outside zone. On our trap and counter plays, he was our wham guy as our second puller. The guard would kick out and he would lead through match up with the outside linebacker. He did a good job putting a hat on a hat. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he was a touch matchup in the run game for inside and outside linebackers.
“He also did a good job catching the ball. His 10 catches put him in the middle of the pack. We had a lot of guys who had catches. He was a big target with strong hands. He gave us that second dimension in the pass game. He has one more year. When teams see his film, they’ll be excited about his potential to be an outstanding player in the future, who can build on what he has done in high school.”
Maas made a huge impact on the offensive line as a first year starter.
“He was another kid with a huge frame, at 6-5 and 270,” Kamrath said. “He did a really good job all year of protecting our blind side. He was also driving guys off the ball. I think he worked really well with John in the run game of helping set an edge on our outside zone. He had tough matchups with defensive ends. His down blocking and drive blocking is excellent. He does a great job grippping guys up and getting good movement to clear holes for our quarterbacks and running backs.
“He just scratched the surface of his potential. He will get bigger stronger and physical. He did a great job this year. I am excited for what he brings in the future. I think he can play football at a scholarship level. I am excited we have some guys in the program who have the potential to do that in the future.”
