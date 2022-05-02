NEOSHO — Bayne Johnson struck out 10 over eight innings to earn the decision as the Neosho Rockets defeated the Lebanon Whitetails 8-4 in the Rock River League season opener on Sunday at Village Park.

Austin Gellar and Zach Lauersdorf each had three hits and two RBIs for Neosho. Nick Archambeau and Gabe Wendt each added two hits including a double.

Matt Sabel struck out six in his return to the Whitetails. He gave up three earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Adam Zubke took the loss in middle relief.

Both teams committed three errors. All four of Lebanon’s runs scored were unearned.

NEOSHO 8, LEBANON 4

Lebanon 100 002 001 — 4 4 3

Neosho 003 001 04X — 8 13 3

WP: Johnson

LP: A. Zubke

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 4-2-1-0, Hoefler 2-0-0-0, A. Zubke 2-0-0-0, N. Zubke 3-0-1-0, Demetropoulos 4-1-0-0, Doyle 3-1-1-0, Streich 4-0-0-0, Sabel 3-0-1-0, Tietz 1-0-0-0, Richart 4-0-0-0, Hackbarth 2-0-0-0, Budewitz 1-0-0-0 Totals 33-4-4-0

Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-2-3-2, Lauersdorf 5-1-3-2, Proehl 5-0-1-0, Johnson 5-0-1-1, Murphy 3-0-0-0, Sprtel 4-1-1-0, Archambeau 4-1-2-0, Schramm 2-1-0-0, Wendt 3-2-2-1 Totals 36-8-13-6

2B — N (Wendt, Archambeau)

Pitching — HO: Sabel (L) 7 in 5, A. Zubke (L) 3 in 1, Streich (L) 3 in 2, Johnson (N) 4 in 8, Murphy (N) 0 in 1. R: Sabel (L) 3, A. Zubke (L) 1, Streich (L) 4, Johnson (N) 3, Murphy (N) 1. SO: Sabel (L) 6, A. Zubke (L) 0, Streich (L) 3, Johnson (N) 10, Murphy (N) 2. BB: Sabel (L) 1, A. Zubke (L) 1, Streich (L) 0, Johnson (N) 3, Murphy (N) 2.

Recommended for you

Load comments