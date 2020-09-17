Watertown’s girls tennis team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Waunakee 10-0 in a dual featuring all singles matches.
“Waunakee is a very solid team, one of the best in the area and definitely the toughest team we have faced this season,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“All ten of their players have solid skills. But I think this was a good match for us. It gives us some motivation to improve and see what that next level is. It also allowed our doubles players to hit a lot of groundstrokes and try something different. Overall we need to be more consistent and learn to build points. We will learn from it and move on to the next match.”
Watetown travels to face Edgewood on Monday.
WAUNAKEE 10,
WATERTOWN 0
Singles
No. 1 – Sam Sawinski (Waun) def. Aubrey Schmutzler (W) 7-5, 6-4
No. 2 – Gretchen Lee (Waun) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 – Alli Larsen (Waun) def. Natalia Cortes (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 4 – Jadyn Statz (Waun) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-2, 6-0
No. 5 – Claire Jaeger (Waun) def. Sydney Linskens (W) 6-2, 6-2
No. 6 – Julia Zabel (Waun) def. Mya Werning (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 7 – Danielle Rogers (Waun) def. Cassidy Wesemann (W) 6-3, 6-2
No. 8 – Claire Borgelt (Waun) def. Jacey Smith (W) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
No. 9 – Caitlin Grommon (Waun) def. Avalon Uecke (W) 6-1, 7-5
No. 10 – Sophie Schrabelt (Waun) def. Abby Marr (W) 7-5, 6-1
