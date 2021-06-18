EAU CLAIRE — Watertown junior Dylan Geske lost to Menomonee Falls' Connor Kryscio 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the singles flight for the WIAA State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament played at the Menard’s Tennis Center on Thursday.
“This was a great experience for Dylan,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “I’m so proud of how he handled himself today and the entire season. I don’t think he played his best tennis, but he made his opponent work and it was a lot closer than the score shows. The rallies were long and it was a grind. Connor didn’t miss much and covered the court really well.
“Dylan had some success coming to the net, but there wasn’t much margin for error. He had some chances to tighten up the match but Connor responded with some great shot-making.”
Geske was the first boys singles player for Watertown to compete at the state tennis tournament since Nicholas Corvalan in 2003.
“Dylan has nothing to hang his head about,” Dobbins said. “I know this experience is going to motivate him and he will be back next year. Just getting to this point is a huge step for him and our entire program. It shows what is possible with hard work and dedication. It’s been so much fun to coach Dylan and see his progress. I need to give a lot of credit to Brian Gerike and Chris Paul, our assistant coaches. They played a big part in Dylan’s development from the beginning. We are already excited for next season.”
