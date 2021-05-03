Luther Prep’s baseball team split a doubleheader with visiting Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday, losing the opener 16-5 before a 14-11 victory in the finale.
LCL scored five first-inning runs, including a two-run home run by Gunther Grosenick, in game one and seven more in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.
LPS (2-2) had seven hits an four errors. Kyle Schupmann was 2-for-3, driving in two runs, and David Baumann also had two hits while Joey Olson doubled.
Phoenix starter Aiden Paxton lasted three innings, giving up six earned and seven hits. John Nehls went the distance for the Lightning, surrendering two earned and seven hits.
In the second game, Paxton drove in two on a single to open the game’s scoring in the second inning. Schupmann hit a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in the third before a Baumann run-scoring triple made it 5-0. Luther Prep added three more runs on five hits, including RBI base knocks by Parker Winghart and Heiman, in the fourth and four more runs in the fifth.
Schupmann (3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored), Heiman (3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored) and Winghart (3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored) all had three-hit games for the Phoenix. Marcus Winkel and John Meyer each were 2-for-3.
Winghart earned the decision, allowing seven hits and two earned while striking out five over four frames.
The Phoenix travel to face Waupun today at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKE COUNTRY 16,
LUTHER PREP 5 (5)
LCL 501 37 — 16 17 2
LPS 041 00 — 5 7 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LCL: Nehls (W; 5-7-5-2-2-3). LP: Paxton (L; 3-7-6-6-2-2), Meyer (1-7-7-5-0-0), Heiman (1-3-3-3-1-1).
Leading hitters — LCL: Grosenick 3x4 (3B, HR), Lubbers 3x4; Frerking 3x4 (2B), Nehls 2x4 (2B, 3B), Zuhlke 2x4 (2 2B). LP: Schupmann 2x3, Baumann 2x3; Olson (2B).
Second game
LUTHER PREP 14,
LAKE COUNTRY 11
LCL 002 114 3 — 11 17 2
LPS 023 340 2 — 14 18 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Winghart (W; 4-7-4-2-5-1), Ernest (2-4-4-0-0-3), Schupmann (1-6-3-3-2-1); LCL: Lubbers (L; 2.1-5-5-5-0-1), Pavlik (2-9-7-5-3-1), Grosenick (2.2-4-2-2-0-2).
Leading hitters — LP: Schupmann 3x5 (HR), Winghart 3x3 (2B), Heiman 3x4, Baumann 2x5 (3B), Shevey 2x5, Winkel 2x3, Meyer 2x3. LCL: Howard 3x4, Frerking 3x4, Nehls 3x5, Grosenick 2x5 (2B), Pavlik 3x4.
