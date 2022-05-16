BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills placed third among boys teams with 94 points at the Raider Invitational on Friday.

Senior Carson Lund won the long jump at 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches and the triple jump at 42-6.Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.51 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 40.38.

The 400 relay team of Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior JP Rguig won in 44.24. The same foursome took second in the 800 relay in 1:35.46.

Sophomore Matthew Stenbroten took third in the 200 (23.84).

The Lake Mills girls took seventh with 36 points.

Junior Ali Dean was second in the triple jump (33-2). Sophomore Katelyn Kroll took third in the 200 (28.15).

Waterloo’s boys scored 18 points. Sophomore Benny Marshall took third in the long jump (20-3).

Waterloo’s girls scored eight points. Maren Dolfin was seventh in the long jump (15-0).

Team scores — girls: Columbus 141, Sugar River 101.5, Lodi 81, Monroe 55, Wisconsin Heights 42, Benton-Scales Mound 36, Lake Mills 36, Cambridge 23.5, Black Hawk 19.5, Albany 19.5, Monticello 13, Waterloo 8

Team scores — boys: Sugar River 115.25, Monroe 101.75, Lake Mills 94, Columbus 58.25, Lodi 56.5, Wisconsin Heights 55, Benton-Scales Mound 44, Cambridge 30.25, Monticello 26, Waterloo 18, Black Hawk 11, Albany 11

