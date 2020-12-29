JOHNSON CREEK — Junior forward Logan Sullivan scored a game-high 28 points and junior guard Austin Anton-Pernot added 20 as Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season in style with a 77-56 win over Montello on Tuesday afternoon.
Sullivan hit 10 field goals and shot 8-of-8 at the foul line, while Anton-Pernot finished with eight baskets including three triples. Seven other Bluejays scored in the victory.
“Logan and Austin were both playing within the offense, but both guys also put in the extra effort to get second chance points,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “I thought they both got their points, but still played very unselfish. They kept their teammates involved, too.”
Caleb Postler scored 12 points for Montello (0-6), which squandered chances at the foul line (12-of-34).
Johnson Creek (1-6) hosts Central Wisconsin Christian on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 77,
MONTELLO 56
Montello 22 34 — 56
Johnson Creek 40 37 — 77
Montello (fg ft-fta pts) —Postler 4 3-4 12, Bond 0 2-2 2, Hickman 0 0-2 0, Penland 2 0-1 4, Schehr 2 1-3 5, Buison 3 3-7 9, Baker 2 1-3 6, Alberts 2 1-8 5, Tomlinson 5 1-4 13 Totals 20 12-34 56
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 10 8-8 28, Berres 2 0-0 5, Walling 3 0-0 7, Constable 1 0-0 3, Anton-Pernot 8 1-3 20, Hartz 2 0-0 4, Dy. Bredlow 2 2-2 6, Da. Bredlow 1 0-0 2 Totals 30 11-13 77
Three-point goals — M (Postler 1, Baker 1, Tomlinson 2) , JC (Berres 1, Walling 1, Constable 1, Anton-Pernot 3)
Total fouls — M 15, JC 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.