WATERLOO — Brooke Mosher had 16 kills and 15 assists for Waterloo’s volleyball team in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 win over Capitol South rival Marshall on Thursday.
Mosher also served five aces and had two blocks for Waterloo (8-0). Joslyn Wolff added seven kills, six digs, nine assists and three aces. Sophia Schneider had six and eight assists.
Tonight we got to take a look at all 17 girls on our roster in a true team effort. Several seniors got their first Varsity playing time and did a nice job stepping in to the fire. Michaela Riege added 15 digs. Rylee Duessler had seven digs. Deeana Lira and Quinnly Hush each had two blocks. Gizelle Zimbric added two assists.
"Marshall pushed us hard in the first set with some aggressive serving and we settled down in the second set, getting out to a big lead early,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “Overall, I was pleased that everyone contributed and that we had 12 people score with either a kill or ace."
Waterloo competes at the Lake Country Lutheran Lightning Invitational on Saturday.
