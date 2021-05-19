OSHKOSH — Brielle Blome’s goal in the fourth minute gave Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team a 1-0 Flyway Conference win over Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Latticia Snyder had the assist on Blome’s goal. Snyder sent a hard diagonal cross in the middle of the field 20 yards out to Blome, who took a touch past a defender and hit a hard low shot to the right corner from 16 yards out.
"Tonight was a tough battle even though we started off with a great pass by Latticia and huge goal by Brielle very early in the match,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"Lourdes was playing very defensively so it was critical for us to score early. It was hard to find openings with a group of defenders in the way of the goal. Lourdes was looking to score off a long Ball over our defense. I want to give our defense a lot credit for never cracking.
"Our keeper Jaden Huncosky also did an excellent job of coming out and collecting anything they were firing up near out box. All of our midfielders really put on a lot of miles in support of the forwards and the defense today. Alena Beisbier did a great job in the second half of marking on their strong leg in the middle.
"Good teams find a way to win games where things are not always going their way, today I think we took a step in the right direction in the growth of character needed to overcome adversity and keep battling to get the win.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland (5-0, 4-0 in conference) takes on St. Mary’s Springs at Marian College on Thursday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1, LOURDES/VC 0
Husty/Dodge 1 0 — 1
Lourdes/VC 0 0 — 0
HD — Blome (Snyder) 3:17
Shots — HD 15, L/VC 6
Saves — HD (Huncosky 6), LVC (Droessler 12)
