LAKE MILLS -- Senior forward Julia Neuberger led all scorers with 13 points and senior guard Kaylee Raymond added 12 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team topped Poynette 51-22 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Tuesday.

"Poynette was playing a 3-2 zone and we really wanted to make sure we got the ball in to the post and got inside-outside looks," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We wanted to get posts involved, kick it out, rotate the defense and attack the zone from the weakside."

The Warriors (5-1, 1-1 Capitol) led 22-12 at the break, surrendering only five field goals and no 3-pointers.

"This was a great defensive game," Asmus said. "In the second half we held them to ten points. We had much better enthusiasm and energy in the second half. We got them to turn the ball over."

Raymond made three of the team's five 3-pointers and was 3-for-4 at the free throw line.

Senior forward Lily Schuetz and senior guard Mia Murray each tallied seven points for the Warriors.

Lakeside plays at New Glarus in a Capitol Crossover on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, POYNETTE 22

Poynette  12  10  —  22

Lakeside Lutheran  22  29  —  51

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 3-5 7; Chadwick 0 1-2 1; Wakefield 0 0-2 0; Bruchs 0 5-13 5; Small 1 0-0 2; Meister 0 1-2 1; Wagner 2 2-2 6. Totals 5 12-26 22.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 0 1-2 1; Heckmann 1 1-2 4; Schuetz 3 1-2 7; Gnabasik 0 1-3 1; Raymond 3 3-4 12; Stein 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 6 1-3 13; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Misna 0 0-4 0; Murray 2 2-3 7. Totals 18 10-23 51.

3-point goals: P 0; LL 5 (Raymond 3, Heckmann, Murray). Total fouls: P 20; LL 17.

