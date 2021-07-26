CLYMAN — Spencer Hans drove in four runs for the Clyman Canners in a 10-0 Rock River League victory over Ashippun at Stueber Field on Sunday.
The Canners used eight hits and seven Ashippun errors to win in seven innings.
Clyman broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third. Taylor Walter and Brock Vredeveld reached on errors. Hans drove in Walter with an RBI single to left and Vredeveld scored on a wild pitch.
John Clifford and Walter reached on errors and Vredeveld was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Hans, who hit a two-run single up the middle. Hunter Olson followed with a two-run double to right to push Clyman’s lead to 6-0.
Hans reached on an error and scored when Olson reached on an error in the sixth. The Canners closed this one out with three runs in the seventh. Evan Sellnow was hit by a pitch and Clifford followed with a two-run homer to right center. Jeffrey Bemis kept the rally going with a double to left center and scored on the final RBI of the day for Hans, a base hit through the right side to end it.
Vredeveld and Ayden Schauer combined on a four-hit shutout. Vredeveld allowed five hits with four strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Schauer struck out two and allowed just one walk over the final two innings.
CLYMAN 10, ASHIPPUN 0
Ashippun 000 000 0 — 0 4 7
Clyman 002 401 3 — 10 8 1
WP: Vredeveld
LP: Leslie
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bourdo 3-0-0-0, J. Kraemer 2-0-0-0, Daniel 3-0-0-0, Pierson 3-0-0-0, Schlosser 3-0-1-0, Becker 3-0-1-0, Fredrick 1-0-0-0, T. Ryan 1-0-0-0, Sterwald 2-0-1-0, Schilling 1-0-0-0 Totals 24-0-4-0
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vredeveld 4-2-0-0, Hans 5-2-3-4, Olson 4-0-1-2, Wallace 2-0-1-1, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Jakel 1-0-0-0, Pfeifer 3-0-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-0-0, Clifford 4-2-1-2, Walter 2-2-0-0, Bemis 2-1-1-0 Totals 34-10-8-9
2B — C (Bemis, Olson)
HR — C (Clifford)
Pitching — HO: Leslie (A) 3 in 4, J. Kraemer (A) 5 in 2.2, Vredeveld (C) 4 in 5, Schauer (C) 0 in 2. R: Leslie (A) 6, Kraemer (A) 4, Vredeveld (C) 0, Schauer (C) 0. SO: Leslie (A) 2, Kraemer (A) 1, Vredeveld (C) 4, Schauer (C) 2. BB: Leslie (A) 2, Kraemer (A) 0, Vredeveld (C) 1, Schauer (C) 1
