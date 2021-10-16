PALMYRA — Dodgeland rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns and won its first game in two years, beating Palmyra-Eagle 29-21 in a battle of winless Eastern Suburban Conference teams on Friday.
Senior running back Caden Brugger ran the ball 19 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Dodgeland (1-8, 1-6 in conference). The Trojans took a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter on sophomore quarterback Nathon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run and Johnson’s extra point.
Dodgeland pushed the lead to 13-0 with 8:29 to go in the third quarter on Brugger’s first score from 3 yards out.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-9, 0-7) trimmed the lead to 13-7 on senior quarterback Chance Scheel’s 41-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Joey Brown with 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Both teams scored twice over the game’s final 12 minutes. Sophomore running back Thomas Tredeau scored from 1 yard out and Brugger ran in the two-point conversion to extend Dodgeland’s lead to 21-7 with 8:29 left in regulation. The Panthers responded on Brown’s 5-yard TD run and Duncan Ireland’s two-point conversion run to cut the lead to 21-15 with 6:26 to go.
Dodgeland regained a two-score lead on Brugger’s 7-yard TD run and his two-point conversion run. Palmyra-Eagle closed out the scoring with 36 seconds left on Scheel’s 59-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Noah Taylor.
Braxton Kohn led Dodgeland on the ground with 10 carries for 102 yards. Scheel completed 7-of-11 passes for 154 with two touchdowns and two interceptions for P-E.
Louis White had five solo tackles for Dodgeland’s defense.
Duncan Ireland eight solo tackles for P-E. Mason Blazewicz added seven solo tackles.
DODGELAND 29, PALMYRA-EAGLE 21
Dodgeland 7 0 6 16 — 29
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 7 14 — 21
First Quarter
D — Johnson 1 run (Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
D — Brugger 3 run (kick failed)
PE — Brown 41 pass from Scheel (Temple kick)
Fourth Quarter
D — Tredeau 1 run (Brugger run)
PE — Brown 5 run (Ireland run)
D — Brugger 7 run (Brugger run)
PE — Taylor 59 pass from Scheel 59 (kick blocked)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 23, PE 10. By rush: D 16, PE 4. By pass: D 1, PE 4. By penalty: D 6, PE 2. Total offense: D 259, PE 245. Rushing: D 48-238, PE 23-53. Passing: D 21, PE 192. Fumbles-Lost: D 1-1, P-E 1-1. Penalties: D 6-40, PE 7-90
Individual statistics — Rushing: D, Kohn 10-102, Brugger 19-79, Roy 12-56. PE: Frink 11-31. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — D Johnson 1-5-0, PE Scheel 7-11-2. Receiving: D, Hahn 1-21, PE, Taylor 2-106
