HARTFORD — Jefferson’s girls golf team embarked on its second season of 2021 at Thursday’s season-opening Washington County Invitational held at Washington County Golf Course, where the Eagles finished 21st with a team score of 450.
Freshman Annika Bilau paced Jefferson with a 103 while sophomore Grace Behm (112), senior Anna Koehler (116) and junior Lillian Kamenick (119) also scored.
“Overall, a good first day at a very challenging golf course,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said.
“AJ Bilau played solid for a freshmen making her first-ever varsity start. Sophomore Grace Behm had a good day as well in her first-ever varsity meet.”
Hartland Arrowhead registered a team score of 332 to edge Wales Kettle Moraine (333) for the team title in a Division 1 heavy 25-school tournament.
Jefferson plays today at 9 a.m. in the Rock Valley Conference scramble to be contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon.
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 332, Wales Kettle Moraine 333, Cedarburg 350, Green Bay Notre Dame Academy 351, Brookfield Central 354, Homestead 358, Oconomowoc 361, Sheboygan North 366, Mukwonago 375, Brookfield East 377, Whitefish Bay 378, Menomonee Falls 397, Divine Savior Holy Angels 402, Slinger 411, Germantown 414, Hartford 420, West Bend West 449, Jefferson 450, Glendale Nicolet 470, Plymouth 490, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 521.
